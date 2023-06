22/1 Tommy Fleetwood can gain his first PGA Tour win

100/1 Vincent Norrman is finding his feet at this level

150/1 Dylan Wu has had a series of good R3 positions

Matt Fitzpatrick will vouch for playing in the Canadian Open the week before the US Open after using a 10th place here 12 months ago as the perfect springboard to go on and win his first Major.

Ten of the world's top 30 will hope to follow a similar path and that bunch includes World No.3 Rory McIlroy, No.8 Fitzpatrick, No.13 Sam Burns, No.16 Cameron Young, No.17 Tyrrell Hatton, No.23 Tommy Fleetwood and No.26 Shane Lowry.

McIlroy took victory 12 months ago and is going for a hat-trick this week having also won in 2019 (the 2020 and 2021 editions were lost to the pandemic).

The Northern Irishman won at St George's last year and at Hamilton in 2019 but this year he'll have to conquer a third different track.

Oakdale Country Club is a 7,264-yard par 72 and hosts for the first time. It's tree-lined and - helpful clue alert - has the same original designer and revamper as last year's course, St George's.

A trio of Europeans head the betting this week: Rory McIlroy at 9/2, Tyrrell Hatton at 10/1 and Matt Fitzpatrick at 12/1.

But the one I like here is Tommy Fleetwood at 22/1.

The Englishman has only played this event once but he'll have fond memories after shooting 66-71-68-67 to finish sixth at Glen Abbey in 2018.

This is a different venue but Steve Rawlings believes this week's course will correlate with Wells Fargo venue Quail Hollow and that certainly bodes well for Fleetwood.

Why? He was fifth there last month and also made the top 15 on his previous visit in 2021.

Either side of that top five, the man from Southport was 15th at the PGA Tour's other RBC event, The Heritage, and 18th in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Rounds of 70-72 led to a missed cut at Colonial a week later and with players allowed to skip one designated event, Fleetwood chose not to contest the Memorial Tournament.

Given how tough Muirfield Village played, perhaps that was no bad thing in terms of being fresh for this.

Fleetwood rediscovered the winning feeling when firing a 67 to capture the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge in November and the next thing to tick off is his overdue first PGA Tour success.

I have a sneaky feeling it might come in a tournament like this. Fleetwood talked in 2018 how he'd watched the Canadian Open on TV and it always felt like a "nice event".

He would be a nice and popular winner and some strong numbers across the board including being in positive numbers for Strokes Gained: Putting in each of his last seven tournaments means he's in good heart.

"I feel like I'm doing a lot of good things, and I just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep doing the things that are working," he said at Hilton Head four starts ago.

Fleetwood is 10th in Strokes Gained: Total this season, 10th Tee To Green, 1st Around The Green and 19th in Par 5 Scoring. The hints are all there.

Back Tommy Fleetwood each-way @ 22/1

Ludvig Aberg will be the Swede getting all the attention in the build-up.

And it's easy to see why. He earned membership of the PGA Tour last month by finishing top of the US national University rankings and is currently No.1 in the World Amateur rankings.

We've already seen him twice on the PGA Tour and there were plenty of good signs in a tied 24th at Bay Hill and tied 61st in the Valspar.

Aberg is 50/1 to bank the win but I prefer just to watch and enjoy for now.

Instead I'll have a punt on his countryman Vincent Norrman at 100/1.

The two were former teammates in the 2019 European Amateur Team Championship and the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup among others.

Norrman, who hit a peak of 4th in the World Amateur Rankings, qualified for the PGA Tour via last year's Korn Ferry Tour and has started to find his feet in recent months.

The 25-year-old was 21st in Puerto Rico, 16th at the Corales Puntacana, 9th in the Zurich Classic pairs event, 18th at the Mexico Open and a best-so-far 8th in last month's Byron Nelson Championship.

Norrman has taken the eye for his big hitting: he was 2nd for Driving Distance at Colonial last time and 3rd at the Byron Nelson.

He's also finished in the top 18 for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green in each of his last three starts while the Florida State product is 8th in Eagles and 14th for Par 5 Scoring Average which could work well for this Par 72 test.

At the time of writing he's trying to qualify for the US Open at Lambton Golf &CC in Toronto. After an opening 69, he's 6-under on his second round and in position to grab one of the three qualifying spots. Aberg is three shots behind. However it unfolds, it's a reminder of how well Norrman is playing.

There's plenty to like there for a man at a three-figure price.

Back Vincent Norrman each-way @ 100/1

In a weaker field, Dylan Wu went off around 25/1 in the Puerto Rico Open.

Given that was only three months ago, I'm surprised he's all the way out at 150/1 here.

The 26-year-old went into that event off the back of a top 10 at the Honda Classic although he never made an impression and settled for 48th.

But he followed that with 35th at The Players Championship and has since added 16th at Corales Puntacana, 15th at the Mexico Open and 21st at Wells Fargo (there's the Quail Hollow connection again). That's a decent body of work.

Wu is 17th for Birdie Average and 18th in Par 5 Scoring which could be other useful pointers.

The price is probably an overreaction to a pair of missed cuts on his latest two starts.

But in the first of those he was 17th after the opening lap of the Byron Nelson thanks to a 66 so this is hardly a slump.

Before that pair of early exits he'd been 17th or better after 54 holes in five of his previous six individual strokeplay starts.

That suggests Sundays are a problem but a closing 66 at the Honda and fourth-round 67s at both Corales Puntacana and Mexico tell a different story.

Overall, he looks like a player on the brink of landing a big finish and he has experience of this part of the world too after playing on the Canadian Tour in 2018 and 2019.