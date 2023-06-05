</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Frbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Frbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Live</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/basaksehir-v-trabzonspor-betting-tips-7-1-turkish-super-league-bet-builder-050623-1063.html">Tuesday Football Tips: Trezeguet to star in 7/1 Trabzonspor treble</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: David Moyes odds-on for Celtic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/manchester-city-v-inter-milan-citizens-2-9-to-lift-trophy-and-complete-historic-treble-040623-200.html">Man City v Inter Milan: Citizens 2/9 to lift trophy and complete historic treble</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-2023-watch-racing-only-bettor-royal-ascot-preview-050623-204.html">Royal Ascot 2023: Watch our Racing...Only Bettor Royal Ascot preview here!</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-a-return-to-windsor-will-suit-monday-28-1-duo-050623-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: A return to Windsor will suit 28/1 Monday duo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-cox-to-have-say-and-callan-with-good-wolves-stats-050623-134.html">Daily Racing News: Cox's horse at 3/1 to have a say at Windsor</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/rbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html">RBC Canadian Open Each-Way Tips: Door open for Fleetwood</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/scandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html">Scandinavian Mixed Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Forrest can thrive by the lake</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/memorial-tournament-result-and-review-heartbroken-mccarthy-pipped-by-hovland-050623-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Heartbroken McCarthy pipped by Hovland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-betting-odds-betfair-exchange-bettors-make-australia-favourites-050623-204.html">Ashes Betting: Betfair Exchange bettors make Australia favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-ireland-test-tips-irish-could-give-hosts-a-fright-300523-194.html">England v Ireland Test Tips: Irish could give hosts a fright</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-ireland-test-player-tips-pope-stands-out-at-92-300523-194.html">England v Ireland Test Player Tips: Pope stands out at 9/2</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-quarter-final-tips-djokovic-looking-short-priced-for-khachanov-clash-050623-778.html">Men's French Open Quarter-Final Tips: Djokovic looking short-priced for Khachanov clash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-quarter-final-tips-pavlyuchenkova-can-continue-quest-to-recover-ranking-050623-778.html">Women's French Open Quarter-Final Tips: Pavlyuchenkova can continue quest to recover ranking</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-day-nine-tips-Dimitrov-can-give-Zverev-a-huge-test-040623-778.html">Men's French Open Day Nine Tips: Dimitrov can give Zverev a huge test</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Promising news for Biden backers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/next-us-president-odds-desantis-drifts-to-11-2-after-election-campaign-launch-250523-204.html">Next US President: DeSantis drifts to 11/2 after election campaign launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-dubious-local-elections-narrative-presents-a-golden-opportunity-for-labour-backers-080523-171.html">UK Politics: Dubious local elections narrative presents a golden opportunity for Labour backers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/mauricio-lara-v-leigh-wood-tips-back-lethal-mexican-at-11-8-to-beat-home-hero-260523-746.html">Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood: Back lethal Mexican at 11/8 to beat home hero</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html">Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron: Back KT for another hard-fought points win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>US PGA Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">RBC Canadian Open Each-Way Tips: Door open for Fleetwood</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-06-05">05 June 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "RBC Canadian Open Each-Way Tips: Door open for Fleetwood", "name": "RBC Canadian Open Each-Way Tips: Door open for Fleetwood", "description": "The PGA Tour heads over the border and Dave Tindall has three bets for this week's action at Oakdale Golf and Country Club...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/rbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/rbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-05T19:19:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-05T22:56:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour heads over the border and Dave Tindall has three bets for this week's action at Oakdale Golf and Country Club... 22/1 Tommy Fleetwood can gain his first PGA Tour win 100/1 Vincent Norrman is finding his feet at this level 150/1 Dylan Wu has had a series of good R3 positions Matt Fitzpatrick will vouch for playing in the Canadian Open the week before the US Open after using a 10th place here 12 months ago as the perfect springboard to go on and win his first Major. Ten of the world's top 30 will hope to follow a similar path and that bunch includes World No.3 Rory McIlroy, No.8 Fitzpatrick, No.13 Sam Burns, No.16 Cameron Young, No.17 Tyrrell Hatton, No.23 Tommy Fleetwood and No.26 Shane Lowry. McIlroy took victory 12 months ago and is going for a hat-trick this week having also won in 2019 (the 2020 and 2021 editions were lost to the pandemic). The Northern Irishman won at St George's last year and at Hamilton in 2019 but this year he'll have to conquer a third different track. Oakdale Country Club is a 7,264-yard par 72 and hosts for the first time. It's tree-lined and - helpful clue alert - has the same original designer and revamper as last year's course, St George's. Tommy Fleetwood @ 22/1 A trio of Europeans head the betting this week: Rory McIlroy at 9/2, Tyrrell Hatton at 10/1 and Matt Fitzpatrick at 12/1. But the one I like here is Tommy Fleetwood at 22/1. The Englishman has only played this event once but he'll have fond memories after shooting 66-71-68-67 to finish sixth at Glen Abbey in 2018. This is a different venue but Steve Rawlings believes this week's course will correlate with Wells Fargo venue Quail Hollow and that certainly bodes well for Fleetwood. Why? He was fifth there last month and also made the top 15 on his previous visit in 2021. Either side of that top five, the man from Southport was 15th at the PGA Tour's other RBC event, The Heritage, and 18th in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. Rounds of 70-72 led to a missed cut at Colonial a week later and with players allowed to skip one designated event, Fleetwood chose not to contest the Memorial Tournament. Given how tough Muirfield Village played, perhaps that was no bad thing in terms of being fresh for this. Fleetwood rediscovered the winning feeling when firing a 67 to capture the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge in November and the next thing to tick off is his overdue first PGA Tour success. I have a sneaky feeling it might come in a tournament like this. Fleetwood talked in 2018 how he'd watched the Canadian Open on TV and it always felt like a "nice event". He would be a nice and popular winner and some strong numbers across the board including being in positive numbers for Strokes Gained: Putting in each of his last seven tournaments means he's in good heart. "I feel like I'm doing a lot of good things, and I just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep doing the things that are working," he said at Hilton Head four starts ago. Fleetwood is 10th in Strokes Gained: Total this season, 10th Tee To Green, 1st Around The Green and 19th in Par 5 Scoring. The hints are all there. Back Tommy Fleetwood each-way @ 22/1 Vincent Norrman @ 100/1 Ludvig Aberg will be the Swede getting all the attention in the build-up. And it's easy to see why. He earned membership of the PGA Tour last month by finishing top of the US national University rankings and is currently No.1 in the World Amateur rankings. We've already seen him twice on the PGA Tour and there were plenty of good signs in a tied 24th at Bay Hill and tied 61st in the Valspar. Aberg is 50/1 to bank the win but I prefer just to watch and enjoy for now. Instead I'll have a punt on his countryman Vincent Norrman at 100/1. The two were former teammates in the 2019 European Amateur Team Championship and the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup among others. Norrman, who hit a peak of 4th in the World Amateur Rankings, qualified for the PGA Tour via last year's Korn Ferry Tour and has started to find his feet in recent months. The 25-year-old was 21st in Puerto Rico, 16th at the Corales Puntacana, 9th in the Zurich Classic pairs event, 18th at the Mexico Open and a best-so-far 8th in last month's Byron Nelson Championship. Norrman has taken the eye for his big hitting: he was 2nd for Driving Distance at Colonial last time and 3rd at the Byron Nelson. He's also finished in the top 18 for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green in each of his last three starts while the Florida State product is 8th in Eagles and 14th for Par 5 Scoring Average which could work well for this Par 72 test. At the time of writing he's trying to qualify for the US Open at Lambton Golf &amp;CC in Toronto. After an opening 69, he's 6-under on his second round and in position to grab one of the three qualifying spots. Aberg is three shots behind. However it unfolds, it's a reminder of how well Norrman is playing. There's plenty to like there for a man at a three-figure price. Back Vincent Norrman each-way @ 100/1 Dylan Wu @ 150/1 In a weaker field, Dylan Wu went off around 25/1 in the Puerto Rico Open. Given that was only three months ago, I'm surprised he's all the way out at 150/1 here. The 26-year-old went into that event off the back of a top 10 at the Honda Classic although he never made an impression and settled for 48th. But he followed that with 35th at The Players Championship and has since added 16th at Corales Puntacana, 15th at the Mexico Open and 21st at Wells Fargo (there's the Quail Hollow connection again). That's a decent body of work. Wu is 17th for Birdie Average and 18th in Par 5 Scoring which could be other useful pointers. The price is probably an overreaction to a pair of missed cuts on his latest two starts. But in the first of those he was 17th after the opening lap of the Byron Nelson thanks to a 66 so this is hardly a slump. Before that pair of early exits he'd been 17th or better after 54 holes in five of his previous six individual strokeplay starts. That suggests Sundays are a problem but a closing 66 at the Honda and fourth-round 67s at both Corales Puntacana and Mexico tell a different story. Overall, he looks like a player on the brink of landing a big finish and he has experience of this part of the world too after playing on the Canadian Tour in 2018 and 2019. Back Dylan Wu each-way @ 150/1", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/cc035354714597bcb152e356f96a2e90e8d68d52.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/cc035354714597bcb152e356f96a2e90e8d68d52.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/cc035354714597bcb152e356f96a2e90e8d68d52.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Dave Tindall", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave_tindall" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/cc035354714597bcb152e356f96a2e90e8d68d52.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/cc035354714597bcb152e356f96a2e90e8d68d52.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/cc035354714597bcb152e356f96a2e90e8d68d52.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/cc035354714597bcb152e356f96a2e90e8d68d52.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="England's Tommy Fleetwood"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tommy Fleetwood can make the big breakthrough</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=RBC%20Canadian%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Door%20open%20for%20Fleetwood&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Frbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Frbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Frbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Frbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Frbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html&text=RBC%20Canadian%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Door%20open%20for%20Fleetwood" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The PGA Tour heads over the border and Dave Tindall has three bets for this week's action at <span>Oakdale Golf and Country Club</span>...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>22/1 Tommy Fleetwood can gain his first PGA Tour win</h3> </li> <li> <h3>100/1 Vincent Norrman is finding his feet at this level</h3> </li> <li> <h3>150/1 Dylan Wu has had a series of good R3 positions</h3> </li> <hr><p>Matt Fitzpatrick will vouch for playing in the Canadian Open the week before the US Open after using a 10th place here 12 months ago as the perfect springboard to go on and win his first Major.</p><p>Ten of the world's top 30 will hope to follow a similar path and that bunch includes World No.3 Rory McIlroy, No.8 Fitzpatrick, No.13 Sam Burns, No.16 Cameron Young, No.17 Tyrrell Hatton, No.23 Tommy Fleetwood and No.26 Shane Lowry.</p><p>McIlroy took victory 12 months ago and is going for a hat-trick this week having also won in 2019 (the 2020 and 2021 editions were lost to the pandemic).</p><p>The Northern Irishman won at St George's last year and at Hamilton in 2019 but this year he'll have to conquer a third different track.</p><p>Oakdale Country Club is a 7,264-yard par 72 and hosts for the first time. It's tree-lined and - helpful clue alert - has the same original designer and revamper as last year's course, St George's.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572">Tommy Fleetwood @ 22/1</a></h2><p></p><p>A trio of Europeans head the betting this week: <strong>Rory McIlroy</strong> at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572">9/2</a>, <strong>Tyrrell Hatton</strong> at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572">10/1</a> and <strong>Matt Fitzpatrick</strong> at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572">12/1</a>.</p><p>But the one I like here is <strong>Tommy Fleetwood </strong>at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572">22/1</a>.</p><p>The Englishman has only played this event once but he'll have fond memories after shooting 66-71-68-67 to finish sixth at Glen Abbey in 2018.</p><p>This is a different venue but <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/canadian-open-2023-betting-preview-quail-hollow-likely-to-provide-clues-040623-167.html">Steve Rawlings</a> believes this week's course will correlate with Wells Fargo venue Quail Hollow and that certainly bodes well for Fleetwood.</p><p>Why? He was fifth there last month and also made the top 15 on his previous visit in 2021.</p><p>Either side of that top five, the man from Southport was 15th at the PGA Tour's other RBC event, The Heritage, and 18th in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.</p><p>Rounds of 70-72 led to a missed cut at Colonial a week later and with players allowed to skip one designated event, Fleetwood chose not to contest the Memorial Tournament.</p><p>Given how tough Muirfield Village played, perhaps that was no bad thing in terms of being fresh for this.</p><p>Fleetwood rediscovered the winning feeling when firing a 67 to capture the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge in November and the next thing to tick off is his overdue first PGA Tour success.</p><p>I have a sneaky feeling it might come in a tournament like this. Fleetwood talked in 2018 how he'd watched the Canadian Open on TV and it always felt like a "nice event".</p><p>He would be a nice and popular winner and some strong numbers across the board including being in positive numbers for Strokes Gained: Putting in each of his last seven tournaments means he's in good heart.</p><p><span>"I feel like I'm doing a lot of good things, and I just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep doing the things that are working," he said at Hilton Head four starts ago.</span></p><p><span>Fleetwood is 10th in Strokes Gained: Total this season, 10th Tee To Green, 1st Around The Green and 19th in Par 5 Scoring. The hints are all there.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Tommy Fleetwood each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">22/1</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572">Vincent Norrman @ 100/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Ludvig Aberg will be the Swede getting all the attention in the build-up.</p><p>And it's easy to see why. He earned membership of the PGA Tour last month by finishing top of the US national University rankings and is currently No.1 in the World Amateur rankings.</p><p>We've already seen him twice on the PGA Tour and there were plenty of good signs in a tied 24th at Bay Hill and tied 61st in the Valspar.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572"><strong>Aberg is 50/1</strong></a> to bank the win but I prefer just to watch and enjoy for now.</p><p>Instead I'll have a punt on his countryman <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572"><strong>Vincent Norrman at 100/1</strong></a>.</p><p>The two were former teammates in the 2019 European Amateur Team Championship and the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup among others.</p><p>Norrman, who hit a peak of 4th in the World Amateur Rankings, qualified for the PGA Tour via last year's Korn Ferry Tour and has started to find his feet in recent months.</p><p>The 25-year-old was 21st in Puerto Rico, 16th at the Corales Puntacana, 9th in the Zurich Classic pairs event, 18th at the Mexico Open and a best-so-far 8th in last month's Byron Nelson Championship.</p><p>Norrman has taken the eye for his big hitting: he was 2nd for Driving Distance at Colonial last time and 3rd at the Byron Nelson.</p><p>He's also finished in the top 18 for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green in each of his last three starts while the Florida State product is 8th in Eagles and 14th for Par 5 Scoring Average which could work well for this Par 72 test.</p><p>At the time of writing he's trying to qualify for the US Open at Lambton Golf &CC in Toronto. After an opening 69, he's 6-under on his second round and in position to grab one of the three qualifying spots. Aberg is three shots behind. However it unfolds, it's a reminder of how well Norrman is playing.</p><p>There's plenty to like there for a man at a three-figure price.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Vincent Norrman each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">100/1</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572">Dylan Wu @ 150/1</a></h2><p></p><p>In a weaker field, <strong>Dylan Wu</strong> went off around 25/1 in the Puerto Rico Open.</p><p>Given that was only three months ago, I'm surprised he's all the way out at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572">150/1</a> here.</p><p>The 26-year-old went into that event off the back of a top 10 at the Honda Classic although he never made an impression and settled for 48th.</p><p>But he followed that with 35th at The Players Championship and has since added 16th at Corales Puntacana, 15th at the Mexico Open and 21st at Wells Fargo (there's the Quail Hollow connection again). That's a decent body of work.</p><p>Wu is 17th for Birdie Average and 18th in Par 5 Scoring which could be other useful pointers.</p><p>The price is probably an overreaction to a pair of missed cuts on his latest two starts.</p><p>But in the first of those he was 17th after the opening lap of the Byron Nelson thanks to a 66 so this is hardly a slump.</p><p>Before that pair of early exits he'd been 17th or better after 54 holes in five of his previous six individual strokeplay starts.</p><p>That suggests Sundays are a problem but a closing 66 at the Honda and fourth-round 67s at both Corales Puntacana and Mexico tell a different story.</p><p>Overall, he looks like a player on the brink of landing a big finish and he has experience of this part of the world too after playing on the Canadian Tour in 2018 and 2019.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Dylan Wu each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">150/1</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <p>Staked: £920<br>Returned: £338.16<br>P/L: -£581.84<p>Previous:<br>2021/2022 P/L: -£315.35<br>2020/2021 P/L: +£1475.87<br>2019/2020 P/L: +£13.83<br>2018/2019 P/L: -£338.25<br>2017/2018 P/L: +£362.84<br>2016/2017 P/L: +£1179.89</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572">Back Tommy Fleetwood each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="23.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">22/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">23.00</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572">Back Vincent Norrman each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="101.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">100/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">101.00</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572">Back Dylan Wu each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="151.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">150/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">151.00</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-canadian-open-2023/12571743?selectedMixedItem=1350024572">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=RBC%20Canadian%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Door%20open%20for%20Fleetwood&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Frbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Frbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Frbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Frbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Frbc-canadian-open-each-way-tips-door-open-for-fleetwood-050623-719.html&text=RBC%20Canadian%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Door%20open%20for%20Fleetwood" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/memorial-tournament-result-and-review-heartbroken-mccarthy-pipped-by-hovland-050623-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Heartbroken McCarthy pipped by Hovland</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Hovland wins Memorial.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Hovland%20wins%20Memorial.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/scandinavian-mixed-2023-betting-preview-was-linns-win-a-one-off-040623-167.html">Scandinavian Mixed: Was Linn's win a one off?</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Linn Grant wins.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Linn%20Grant%20wins.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-memorial-tournament-and-porsche-european-open-300523-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Memorial Tournament and Porsche European Open</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jon%20Rahm%20and%20Scottie%20Scheffler.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/canadian-open-2023-betting-preview-quail-hollow-likely-to-provide-clues-040623-167.html">RBC Canadian Open: Quail Hollow likely to provide clues</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIlroy in Canada.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Rory%20McIlroy%20in%20Canada.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-memorial-tournament-tips-riley-sets-the-pace-again-at-muirfield-020623-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory one of three in front at Muirfield </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIlroy at muirfield.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Rory%20McIlroy%20at%20muirfield.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/memorial-tournament-long-odds-golf-tips-woodland-worth-chancing-at-muirfield-310523-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Woodland worth chancing at Muirfield </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/GARY WOODLAND.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/GARY%20WOODLAND.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1686005631" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Most read stories
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Trezeguet to star in 7/1 Trabzonspor treble
Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips
Men's French Open Quarter-Final Tips: Djokovic looking short-priced for Khachanov clash
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
RBC Canadian Open Each-Way Tips: Door open for Fleetwood
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
RBC Canadian Open: Form stats ahead of this week's event
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2023: Watch our Racing...Only Bettor Royal Ascot preview here!
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
RBC Canadian Open Each-Way Tips: Door open for Fleetwood
Transfers Live
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket