A new host venue for the Scandinavian Mixed and it's an intriguing one, too.

"Play the icon," cries the website of Ullna G&CC near Stockholm and at first glance it is easy for most golf fans to believe this refers to the "co-designer" Jack Nicklaus, but the true story is rather more interesting.

The original layout was created by Sven Tumba, a name which doesn't mean much to many of us but it means a hell of a lot to Swedes.

In fact, he is something of a sporting renaissance man who represented his nation in football, was the national water skiing champion, an ice hockey star and then turned his hand to golf - and in some style, too.

He was good enough to play in the World Cup in the early 1970s and is considered something of a father figure for the sport in Sweden.

His influence actually went further afield because he introduced Russians to golf in the 1980s (Gorbachev "gave me the okay") and he helped found the European Open (he once called it "my baby").

Ullna was his first design and it was good enough that, when Nicklaus was invited to update it, it is said that he took a buggy ride around the course and said all he wanted to do was upgrade the drainage and other technicalities.

It's a lakeside layout featuring holes that either sneak between the trees of the surrounding woodland or poke out towards the water.

In fact, in all, eight of the holes have approaches that will have to seriously flirt with water either in terms of carries or to greens edged by it (often on more than one side).

The other factor this week is revealed in the tournament title: this is a mixed event.

In the first edition Alice Hewson finished solo third and last year Linn Grant thumped the field by nine strokes to complete a staggering win so don't discount the chances of the higher-ranked LET performers.

Last week the compiler had Scotland's Grant Forrest a 33/134.00 shot off the back of a solid year of form and now, after a missed cut in Germany, he's out to 50/151.00.

Might it be a good week to pounce then?

First things first, let's establish Forrest's form in 2023.

He opened with T10th in Abu Dhabi when he was one shot back of the lead with 18 holes to play.

He was then sixth in the Singapore Classic, T13th in the Thailand Classic, T11th in the Kenya Open, fourth in the ISPS Handa Championship and fifth at halfway in the Korea Championship before a poor third round derailed his hopes.

Four laps of 71 got him T32nd in the Italian Open and then he was eighth in the KLM Open.

The lost weekend in Hamburg was his first missed cut of the year but was it that surprising? True, laps of 78-80 don't look good but he's never taken to Green Eagle GC, missing the cut in 2019 with 75-74 and withdrawing last year after a 78.

Over the last six months, he ranks 10th in the (men's) field for scoring average. That's not the be all and end all but the odds have him something like 18th to 20th in the field.

He can bounce back from last week and add to his fine year.

Back Grant Forrest Each-Way @ 50/1

In one sense this event is new but in another it is an extension of what was the Scandinavian (and then Nordea) Masters and Sebastian Soderberg has nice memories of that event.

He was a quick starter on his DP World Tour debut in 2014 with a 67 on the way to a first cut made.

A year later he was third, both of those efforts at another modern Swedish track by a lake, PGA Sweden National.

Then, in 2019, he was fifth at The Hills shortly before claiming his first DP World Tour title in the European Masters.

He's got four runner-up finishes in his last 43 starts so is banging on the door of a second win.

One of those seconds came at The Belfry last year and the most recent was at the start of the year in Abu Dhabi.

More recently he was in the top 10 all week when ninth at the Jonsson Workwear Open, top 10 for rounds one and two in Japan, and landed ninth in his penultimate start in the KLM Open.

Back Sebastian Soderberg Each-Way @ 40/1

We'll complete the week's plan with the Frenchman Antoine Rozner.

He's got enough class to perform well when up against a variety of tests but he is also still reserving most of his best golf for modern designs setting modern questions with modern visuals - and he'll get that this week.

He's got top 10s at Four Seasons, Sanya Luhuitou, Al Mouj, Chervo, Emirates, Infinitum (Lakes), Dom Pedro, Laguna National and Amata Spring.

He's been second at Morgado, Tazegzout, Golf de l'Ocean, Heritage in Mauritius

And he has wins at Jumeirah (Fire), Education City and Mont Choisy Le Golf at the start of the season.

He's only failed to make the weekend once since then and another bold bid is well within him.

Back Antoine Rozner Each-Way @ 22/1

