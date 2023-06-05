</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fscandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fscandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Live</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: David Moyes odds-on for Celtic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/hamburg-v-stuttgart-bundesliga-relegation-play-off-betting-tips-bet-builder-040623-1063.html">Monday Football Tips: Back 6/1 stats Bet Builder in Bundesliga play-off</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/manchester-city-v-inter-milan-citizens-2-9-to-lift-trophy-and-complete-historic-treble-040623-200.html">Man City v Inter Milan: Citizens 2/9 to lift trophy and complete historic treble</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-2023-watch-racing-only-bettor-royal-ascot-preview-050623-204.html">Royal Ascot 2023: Watch our Racing...Only Bettor Royal Ascot preview here!</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-a-return-to-windsor-will-suit-monday-28-1-duo-050623-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: A return to Windsor will suit 28/1 Monday duo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-cox-to-have-say-and-callan-with-good-wolves-stats-050623-134.html">Daily Racing News: Cox's horse at 3/1 to have a say at Windsor</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/scandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html">Scandinavian Mixed Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Forrest can thrive by the lake</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/memorial-tournament-result-and-review-heartbroken-mccarthy-pipped-by-hovland-050623-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Heartbroken McCarthy pipped by Hovland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/scandinavian-mixed-2023-betting-preview-was-linns-win-a-one-off-040623-167.html">Scandinavian Mixed: Was Linn's win a one off?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-betting-odds-betfair-exchange-bettors-make-australia-favourites-050623-204.html">Ashes Betting: Betfair Exchange bettors make Australia favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-ireland-test-tips-irish-could-give-hosts-a-fright-300523-194.html">England v Ireland Test Tips: Irish could give hosts a fright</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-ireland-test-player-tips-pope-stands-out-at-92-300523-194.html">England v Ireland Test Player Tips: Pope stands out at 9/2</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-day-nine-tips-Dimitrov-can-give-Zverev-a-huge-test-040623-778.html">Men's French Open Day Nine Tips: Dimitrov can give Zverev a huge test</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-day-nine-tips-gauff-and-swiatek-look-to-progress-to-quarter-final-meeting-040623-778.html">Women's French Open Day Nine Tips: Gauff and Swiatek look to progress to quarter-final meeting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-day-eight-tips-svitolina-value-to-go-seven-from-seven-030623-778.html">Women's French Open Day Eight Tips: Svitolina value to go seven from seven</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Promising news for Biden backers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/next-us-president-odds-desantis-drifts-to-11-2-after-election-campaign-launch-250523-204.html">Next US President: DeSantis drifts to 11/2 after election campaign launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-dubious-local-elections-narrative-presents-a-golden-opportunity-for-labour-backers-080523-171.html">UK Politics: Dubious local elections narrative presents a golden opportunity for Labour backers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/mauricio-lara-v-leigh-wood-tips-back-lethal-mexican-at-11-8-to-beat-home-hero-260523-746.html">Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood: Back lethal Mexican at 11/8 to beat home hero</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html">Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron: Back KT for another hard-fought points win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>US PGA Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Scandinavian Mixed Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Forrest can thrive by the lake</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-06-05">05 June 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Scandinavian Mixed Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Forrest can thrive by the lake", "name": "Scandinavian Mixed Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Forrest can thrive by the lake", "description": "The DP World Tour is in Sweden for the Scandinavian Mixed. Alexander Bjork heads the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with th...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/scandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/scandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-05T16:51:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-05T17:24:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour is in Sweden for the Scandinavian Mixed. Alexander Bjork heads the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places ... Innovate event returns with new course Scotland's Grant Forrest has been in good form in 2023 The test could be a great fit for Antoine Rozner A new host venue for the Scandinavian Mixed and it's an intriguing one, too. "Play the icon," cries the website of Ullna G&amp;CC near Stockholm and at first glance it is easy for most golf fans to believe this refers to the "co-designer" Jack Nicklaus, but the true story is rather more interesting. The original layout was created by Sven Tumba, a name which doesn't mean much to many of us but it means a hell of a lot to Swedes. In fact, he is something of a sporting renaissance man who represented his nation in football, was the national water skiing champion, an ice hockey star and then turned his hand to golf - and in some style, too. He was good enough to play in the World Cup in the early 1970s and is considered something of a father figure for the sport in Sweden. His influence actually went further afield because he introduced Russians to golf in the 1980s (Gorbachev "gave me the okay") and he helped found the European Open (he once called it "my baby"). Ullna was his first design and it was good enough that, when Nicklaus was invited to update it, it is said that he took a buggy ride around the course and said all he wanted to do was upgrade the drainage and other technicalities. It's a lakeside layout featuring holes that either sneak between the trees of the surrounding woodland or poke out towards the water. In fact, in all, eight of the holes have approaches that will have to seriously flirt with water either in terms of carries or to greens edged by it (often on more than one side). The other factor this week is revealed in the tournament title: this is a mixed event. In the first edition Alice Hewson finished solo third and last year Linn Grant thumped the field by nine strokes to complete a staggering win so don't discount the chances of the higher-ranked LET performers. Main Bet: Grant Forrest 1pt each-way @ 50/1 Last week the compiler had Scotland's Grant Forrest a [33/1] shot off the back of a solid year of form and now, after a missed cut in Germany, he's out to [50/1]. Might it be a good week to pounce then? First things first, let's establish Forrest's form in 2023. He opened with T10th in Abu Dhabi when he was one shot back of the lead with 18 holes to play. He was then sixth in the Singapore Classic, T13th in the Thailand Classic, T11th in the Kenya Open, fourth in the ISPS Handa Championship and fifth at halfway in the Korea Championship before a poor third round derailed his hopes. Four laps of 71 got him T32nd in the Italian Open and then he was eighth in the KLM Open. The lost weekend in Hamburg was his first missed cut of the year but was it that surprising? True, laps of 78-80 don't look good but he's never taken to Green Eagle GC, missing the cut in 2019 with 75-74 and withdrawing last year after a 78. Over the last six months, he ranks 10th in the (men's) field for scoring average. That's not the be all and end all but the odds have him something like 18th to 20th in the field. He can bounce back from last week and add to his fine year. Back Grant Forrest Each-Way @ 50/1 Next Best: Sebastian Soderberg 1pt each-way @ 40/1 In one sense this event is new but in another it is an extension of what was the Scandinavian (and then Nordea) Masters and Sebastian Soderberg has nice memories of that event. He was a quick starter on his DP World Tour debut in 2014 with a 67 on the way to a first cut made. A year later he was third, both of those efforts at another modern Swedish track by a lake, PGA Sweden National. Then, in 2019, he was fifth at The Hills shortly before claiming his first DP World Tour title in the European Masters. He's got four runner-up finishes in his last 43 starts so is banging on the door of a second win. One of those seconds came at The Belfry last year and the most recent was at the start of the year in Abu Dhabi. More recently he was in the top 10 all week when ninth at the Jonsson Workwear Open, top 10 for rounds one and two in Japan, and landed ninth in his penultimate start in the KLM Open. Back Sebastian Soderberg Each-Way @ 40/1 Final Bet: Antoine Rozner 1pt each-way @ 22/1 We'll complete the week's plan with the Frenchman Antoine Rozner. He's got enough class to perform well when up against a variety of tests but he is also still reserving most of his best golf for modern designs setting modern questions with modern visuals - and he'll get that this week. He's got top 10s at Four Seasons, Sanya Luhuitou, Al Mouj, Chervo, Emirates, Infinitum (Lakes), Dom Pedro, Laguna National and Amata Spring. He's been second at Morgado, Tazegzout, Golf de l'Ocean, Heritage in Mauritius And he has wins at Jumeirah (Fire), Education City and Mont Choisy Le Golf at the start of the season. He's only failed to make the weekend once since then and another bold bid is well within him. Back Antoine Rozner Each-Way @ 22/1 * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/grant forrest klm 2023.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/grant forrest klm 2023.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/grant forrest klm 2023.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Matt Cooper", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt_cooper" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/grant forrest klm 2023.728x411.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/grant forrest klm 2023.450x254.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/grant forrest klm 2023.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/grant forrest klm 2023.728x411.jpg 728w" alt="Golf Grant Forrest"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Grant Forrest is looking for a second DP World Tour title.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Scandinavian%20Mixed%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2050%2F1%20Forrest%20can%20thrive%20by%20the%20lake&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fscandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fscandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fscandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fscandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fscandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html&text=Scandinavian%20Mixed%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2050%2F1%20Forrest%20can%20thrive%20by%20the%20lake" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The DP World Tour is in Sweden for the Scandinavian Mixed. Alexander Bjork heads the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places ...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong></strong><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Innovate event returns with new course</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Scotland's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273">Grant Forrest</a> has been in good form in 2023</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>The test could be a great fit for Antoine Rozner </strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>A new host venue for the Scandinavian Mixed and it's an intriguing one, too.</p><p>"Play the icon," cries the website of Ullna G&CC near Stockholm and at first glance it is easy for most golf fans to believe this refers to the "co-designer" Jack Nicklaus, but the true story is rather more interesting.</p><p>The original layout was created by Sven Tumba, a name which doesn't mean much to many of us but it means a hell of a lot to Swedes.</p><p>In fact, he is something of a sporting renaissance man who represented his nation in football, was the national water skiing champion, an ice hockey star and then turned his hand to golf - and in some style, too.</p><p>He was good enough to play in the World Cup in the early 1970s and is considered something of a father figure for the sport in Sweden.</p><p>His influence actually went further afield because he introduced Russians to golf in the 1980s (Gorbachev "gave me the okay") and he helped found the European Open (he once called it "my baby").</p><p>Ullna was his first design and it was good enough that, when Nicklaus was invited to update it, it is said that he took a buggy ride around the course and said all he wanted to do was upgrade the drainage and other technicalities.</p><p>It's a lakeside layout featuring holes that either sneak between the trees of the surrounding woodland or poke out towards the water.</p><p>In fact, in all, eight of the holes have approaches that will have to seriously flirt with water either in terms of carries or to greens edged by it (often on more than one side).</p><p>The other factor this week is revealed in the tournament title: this is a mixed event.</p><p>In the first edition Alice Hewson finished solo third and last year Linn Grant thumped the field by nine strokes to complete a staggering win so don't discount the chances of the higher-ranked LET performers.</p><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Grant Forrest 1pt each-way @ 50/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Last week the compiler had Scotland's Grant Forrest a <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b> shot off the back of a solid year of form and now, after a missed cut in Germany, he's out to <b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b>.</p><p>Might it be a good week to pounce then?</p><p>First things first, let's establish Forrest's form in 2023.</p><p>He opened with T10th in Abu Dhabi when he was one shot back of the lead with 18 holes to play.</p><p>He was then sixth in the Singapore Classic, T13th in the Thailand Classic, T11th in the Kenya Open, fourth in the ISPS Handa Championship and fifth at halfway in the Korea Championship before a poor third round derailed his hopes.</p><p>Four laps of 71 got him T32nd in the Italian Open and then he was eighth in the KLM Open.</p><p>The lost weekend in Hamburg was his first missed cut of the year but was it that surprising? True, laps of 78-80 don't look good but he's never taken to Green Eagle GC, missing the cut in 2019 with 75-74 and withdrawing last year after a 78.</p><p>Over the last six months, he ranks 10th in the (men's) field for scoring average. That's not the be all and end all but the odds have him something like 18th to 20th in the field.</p><p>He can bounce back from last week and add to his fine year.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Grant Forrest Each-Way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">50/1</a></div><hr><h2><img alt="Sebastian Soderberg swinging.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/7d286531ec3dfca26abe007940baf480decf5845.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="721" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></h2><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Sebastian Soderberg 1pt each-way @ 40/1</a></h2><p></p><p>In one sense this event is new but in another it is an extension of what was the Scandinavian (and then Nordea) Masters and Sebastian Soderberg has nice memories of that event.</p><p>He was a quick starter on his DP World Tour debut in 2014 with a 67 on the way to a first cut made.</p><p>A year later he was third, both of those efforts at another modern Swedish track by a lake, PGA Sweden National.</p><p>Then, in 2019, he was fifth at The Hills shortly before claiming his first DP World Tour title in the European Masters.</p><p>He's got four runner-up finishes in his last 43 starts so is banging on the door of a second win.</p><p>One of those seconds came at The Belfry last year and the most recent was at the start of the year in Abu Dhabi.</p><p>More recently he was in the top 10 all week when ninth at the Jonsson Workwear Open, top 10 for rounds one and two in Japan, and landed ninth in his penultimate start in the KLM Open.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sebastian Soderberg Each-Way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">40/1</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273">Final Bet: Antoine Rozner 1pt each-way @ 22/1</a></h2><p></p><p>We'll complete the week's plan with the Frenchman Antoine Rozner.</p><p>He's got enough class to perform well when up against a variety of tests but he is also still reserving most of his best golf for modern designs setting modern questions with modern visuals - and he'll get that this week.</p><p>He's got top 10s at Four Seasons, Sanya Luhuitou, Al Mouj, Chervo, Emirates, Infinitum (Lakes), Dom Pedro, Laguna National and Amata Spring.</p><p>He's been second at Morgado, Tazegzout, Golf de l'Ocean, Heritage in Mauritius</p><p>And he has wins at Jumeirah (Fire), Education City and Mont Choisy Le Golf at the start of the season.</p><p>He's only failed to make the weekend once since then and another bold bid is well within him.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Antoine Rozner Each-Way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">22/1</a></div><hr><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Grant Forrest 1pt each-way @ 50/1</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sebastian Soderberg 1pt each-way @ 40/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Antoine Rozner 1pt each-way @ 22/1</a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-scandinavian-mixed-2023/12586729?selectedMixedItem=1351042273">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Scandinavian%20Mixed%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2050%2F1%20Forrest%20can%20thrive%20by%20the%20lake&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fscandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fscandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fscandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fscandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fscandinavian-mixed-each-way-tips-501-forrest-can-thrive-by-the-lake-050623-721.html&text=Scandinavian%20Mixed%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2050%2F1%20Forrest%20can%20thrive%20by%20the%20lake" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/porsche-european-open-each-way-tips-401-ferguson-can-tame-the-eagle-290523-721.html">Porsche European Open Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Ferguson can tame the eagle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Ewen%20Ferguson%20in%20Ireland.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/klm-open-each-way-tips-mansell-in-pole-position-220523-721.html">KLM Open Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Mansell in pole position</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richard mansell.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/richard%20mansell.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/soudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html">Soudal Open Each-Way Tips: No Belgian waffle for Ferguson</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Ewen%20Ferguson%20in%20Ireland.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/italian-open-each-way-tips-arnaus-can-light-a-roman-candle-010523-721.html">Italian Open Each-Way Tips: Arnaus can light a Roman candle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/f0367e9d16b62ce1a844ccdbe67c3e0f4f907fc5.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/f0367e9d16b62ce1a844ccdbe67c3e0f4f907fc5.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf---singapore-tips-birthday-treat-for-westwood-260423-721.html">LIV Golf Singapore Tips: Birthday treat for Westwood at 125/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Lee Westwood smile 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Lee%20Westwood%20smile%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/korea-championship-each-way-tips-migliozzi-can-pinch-an-inch-240423-721.html">Korea Championship Each-Way Tips: Migliozzi can pinch an Inch</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/guido migliozzi ddc.450x254.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/guido%20migliozzi%20ddc.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1685982909" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Most read stories
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
RBC Canadian Open: Form stats ahead of this week's event
Cricket Betting Tips
Ashes Betting: Betfair Exchange bettors make Australia favourites
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: A return to Windsor will suit 28/1 Monday duo
Football Betting Tips
Monday Football Tips: Back 6/1 stats Bet Builder in Bundesliga play-off
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Back HSV to go down fighting
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Scandinavian Mixed Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Forrest can thrive by the lake
Transfers Live
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket