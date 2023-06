Three longshot fancies to trade in Sweden and Canada

The Canadian Open is being played at Oakdale Country Club for the very first time this year so we're in the dark to a certain extent but just like last year's venue, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Oakdale was originally designed by Stanley Thompson before being recently restored by Ian Andrew, so I'm taking the logical leap of faith that the two tracks should be fairly similar tests.

And if that is the case, form at Quail Hollow is well worth considering.

As highlighted in the preview, form at St George's appears to correlate very nicely with form at Quail Hollow and both my picks here played nicely there at the Wells Fargo Championship in May.

Kim could take to Oakdale after quality Quail 7th

Anyone that witnessed Michael Kim's remarkable victory at the John Deere Classic in 2018, when he won by eight strokes after amassing an incredible 27-under-par score, has been eagerly awaiting an upturn in fortunes and I'm glad to see him playing consistently well at last.

Poor Kim lost his game entirely shortly after his victory in the JDC, but he's been playing quite nicely all year this year with a fifth at the Puerto Rico Open, a seventh at the aforementioned Wells Fargo and a sixth place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge last time out the notable highlights.

Kim turns 30 next month and I'm a big fan of backing players in and around a significant birthday. It tends to be a time to refocus and assess and as Pablo Larrazabal has just demonstrated on the DP World Tour, where he's won either side of his 40th birthday, a big birthday can often trigger a dramatic change in fortunes.

Oakdale is widely expected to be a fairly easy test for the pros this week so I'm happy to chance Kim given his performance around Deere Run five years ago.

Back Michael Kim (2U) @ 110.0 109/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Beware the injured Brendon

There's many an old saying that rarely rings true and I'm far from convinced 'beware the injured golfer' makes much sense so my second selection at the Canadian Open, Brendon Todd, who finished eighth at the Wells Fargo Championship last month, is a more speculative selection than Kim.

Todd withdrew after 12 holes of his second round at last week's Memorial Tournament due to a shoulder injury, having shot 79 on Thursday.

I've no idea how serious the injury is but it can't be too grave if he's teeing it up again here in an event in which he finished 13th last year.

Todd hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2019, when he won the Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Classic back-to-back, but he's shown signs of life this year with a second in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am the highlight.

Todd shot 24-under-par in Bermuda and 20-under in the Mayakoba so a low-scoring birdie-fest will suit him if he's fit and firing.

Back Brendon Todd (2U) @ 140.0 139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Paratore the pick in Sweden

With the Ryder Cup being staged in Rome in September, Italian golfers are under a bit of pressure this year to try and make the team.

I think that's affecting Guido Migliozzi who appears to have lost his game completely of late but it's not something that should impact Renato Paratore, who's merely attempting to regain his playing privileges on the DP World Tour, having lost his card last season.

It's now six years since a fresh-faced 20-year-old Paratore got off the mark on the DP World Tour with victory at Barsebäck Golf & Country Club in this week's Scandinavian Mixed, when it was known as the Nordea Masters, and it's three years since he won the British Masters at Close House.

At 26, Paratore still has plenty of time to re-establish himself back on the DP World Tour and he can draw inspiration from a pair of resurgent fellow countrymen, Matteo Manassero and Andrea Pavan, who have won the last two tournaments on the Challenge Tour.

Paratore's form hasn't been spectacular this year bet he did sit second at halfway at the KLM Open two weeks ago before the pressure of the weekend took it's toll so he clearly retains ability.

The Italian only got into the field last yesterday so he'll feel like he's running free and I thought he was worth chancing at a venue that looks right up his street.

Back Renato Paratore (2U) @ 130.0 129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

