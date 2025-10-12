World Cup 2026

Sunday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Stick with Scots at 3/1 & back a big win for Croatia at 5/2

Betfair logo for Sunday's best World Cup qualifier betting tips
Paul Higham has a best bet for all of Sunday's World Cup qualifiers

Paul Higham has Sunday's best bets from the World Cup qualifiers, including a 3/14.00 double on Scotland and an easy win for Croatia...

San Marino v Cyprus

14:00 kick-off

San Marino made headlines for the wrong reason after a 10-0 pummeling by Austria on Thursday, and they're not fancied to get much change from Cyprus either, with the visitors 2/91.22 after a couple of good 2-2 home draws against Romania and Bosnia.

Cyprus have lost five of six away games, but have won all eight games against San Marino by an aggregate of 24-1 so this should be a nice game for them to cash in on their recent good performances with an emphatic win.

Recommended Bet

Back Cyprus -2 on the handicap

SBK15/8

Faroe Islands v Czech Republic

17:00 kick-off

The Faroe Islands aren't bad at all these days you know, as they showed by beating Montenegro 4-0 on Thursday, but Czech Republic are a step up in class and are 1/31.33 favourites in a game they simply must win to keep pressure on Croatia after the two drew on Thursday.

The Czechs have won all eight previous meetings, seven with a clean sheet, and I'd expect the same again, which you can back at 1/12.00 but we'll take it a step further and back a low-scoring away win. Croatia only won 1-0 here last month so the hosts can be tough nuts to crack.

Recommended Bet

Back Czech Rep win & under 2.5 goals

SBK11/5

Netherlands v Finland

17:00 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Just one win in 10 away games for Finland heading to Amsterdam, where the Dutch drew with Poland as their one blemish in the group so far but still lead the standings by three points and are 1/141.07 to cllect three more from this game.

Netherlands usually bring goals, scoring at least twice in six of their last seven while Finland have failed to score in three of four meetings but a home win to nil is a short price as a result.

Instead let's go for a Bet Builder treble here and include the in-form Cody Gakpo to score again as he did twice against Malta, and mix in a -2 handicap victory for the Oranje given their recent results - and finish with over 6.5 corners for the hosts, which they've hit twice so far with six corners three times so they're always there or thereabouts.

Recommended Bet

Back Netherlands -2 handicap, Gakpo goal & over 6.5 home corners

SBK4/1

Scotland v Belarus

17:00 kick-off
Live on BBC One Scotland & BBCi

It was a great turnaround against Greece by Scotland to keep going stride-for-stride with Denmark at the top of the group, and at 1/101.10 to complete a quick Hampden double Steve Clarke's side should keep this impressive group start going.

Belarus lost the reverse fixture 2-0 and haven't had a World Cup qualifying clean sheet in 20 games, and after getting battered by Denmark last time they'll be looking to keep things tighter. 

So to a home win without a ton of goals, let's add an old favourite Scott McTominay to have 2+ shots on target. He hit the target once from three attempts in the away fixture so should do better at home. 

Recommended Bet

Back Scotland win & under 3.5 goals, McTominay 2+ shots on target

SBK3/1

Croatia v Gibraltar

19:45 kick-off

A draw with the Czechs was good enough for Croatia, who stay top on goal difference but with a game in hand, and what should be an even healthier goal difference if they give Gibralatar another pasting. Croatian won the reverse fixture 7-0 and with 4-0 and 5-1 wins at home so far this looks nailed on another big win.

At a laughable 1/801.01 there's obviously not many options at backable prices so we have to get a bit creative, which in this case means backing Croatia to win by five clear goals and Andrej Kramaric to repeat his performance from the first meeting and score twice. 

Recommended Bet

Back Croatia -4.5 handicap & Kramaric 2+ goals

SBK5/2

Denmark v Greece

19:45 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Greece suffered a sickener of a defeat in Scotland, but things could get even worse now as they visit Denmark as 4/15.00 outsiders against a side yet to concede a goal in qualifying - hence the Danes being 6/101.60 in the match odds.

Denmark haven't lost at home in 10 World Cup qualifiers and have kept six clean sheets in their last eight games - and with their defensive prowess they can add another one to that list.

Recommended Bet

Back Denmark win to nil

SBK6/4

Lithuania v Poland

19:45 kick-off

Poland look to be heading for second spot behind the Dutch in the group, but they'll need a more positive display as 1/31.33 favourites than what they produced in a 1-0 win over Lithuania in the home fixture.

And the hosts have been competitive to say the least, only losing 3-2 to the Netherlands here on Thursday, and with seven of Poland's last nine games having seen both teams score let's bank on that trend continuing.

Recommended Bet

Back Poland win to nil

SBK29/10

Romania v Austria

19:45 kick-off

This looks like the last chance fo Romania to salvage something from the group, but standing in their way are group leaders Austria, after five wins out of five with three clean sheets and just two goals conceded. 

Austria are 3/41.75 to win and look good value at that given how their qualifying campaign has gone so far, and I don't see enough from Romania to suggest they'll be a big enough goal threat to what remains a solid enough rearguard.

Recommended Bet

Back Austria win to nil

SBK21/10

Now read Kevin Hatchard's preview of Scotland v Belarus here

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

World Cup 2026

Scotland v Belarus: Clarke to enjoy historic match

  • Kevin Hatchard
Kevin Hatchard's best bets for Scotland v Belarus
World Cup 2026

Football Accumulator Tips: Back Andy Robson's Sunday Match Odds 90 WCQ Acca at 5/2

  • Andy Robson
Andy Robson's Sunday football acca tips
World Cup 2026

Scotland v Belarus: Three Opta stats and bets for Sunday's World Cup qualifier

  • Joe Dyer
Three tips for Scotland v Belarus

Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues

Palmeiras vs Juventude
View predictions

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United
View predictions

Grenada vs Cuba
View predictions

Orlando vs Whitecaps
View predictions

Mexico vs Colombia
View predictions

Vélez vs Rosario
View predictions

Belgrano vs Estudiantes
View predictions

Sounders vs Salt Lake
View predictions

Galaxy vs Dallas
View predictions

San Marino vs Cyprus
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Tips & Predictions

    Scotland v Belarus: Clarke to enjoy historic match

  2. Football Tips & Predictions

    Sunday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Stick with Scots at 3/1 & back a big win for Croatia at 5/2

  3. Football Tips & Predictions

    Saturday League One & League Two Tips: Back Connolly for scoring honours at Donny

  4. Football Tips & Predictions

    Jones Knows Notebook: Now is the time to back 95/1 Ecuador for World Cup glory

  5. Football Tips & Predictions

    England v Wales: Back both sides to net in a Three Lions victory

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Brentford v Manchester City Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Chelsea v Liverpool Preview

  • Mike Norman