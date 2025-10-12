Sunday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Stick with Scots at 3/1 & back a big win for Croatia at 5/2
Paul Higham has Sunday's best bets from the World Cup qualifiers, including a 3/14.00 double on Scotland and an easy win for Croatia...
-
Back a 4/15.00 Dutch Bet Builder against Finland
-
Back Scots & McTominay in 3/14.00 Bet Builder double
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
San Marino v Cyprus
14:00 kick-off
San Marino made headlines for the wrong reason after a 10-0 pummeling by Austria on Thursday, and they're not fancied to get much change from Cyprus either, with the visitors 2/91.22 after a couple of good 2-2 home draws against Romania and Bosnia.
Cyprus have lost five of six away games, but have won all eight games against San Marino by an aggregate of 24-1 so this should be a nice game for them to cash in on their recent good performances with an emphatic win.
Faroe Islands v Czech Republic
17:00 kick-off
The Faroe Islands aren't bad at all these days you know, as they showed by beating Montenegro 4-0 on Thursday, but Czech Republic are a step up in class and are 1/31.33 favourites in a game they simply must win to keep pressure on Croatia after the two drew on Thursday.
The Czechs have won all eight previous meetings, seven with a clean sheet, and I'd expect the same again, which you can back at 1/12.00 but we'll take it a step further and back a low-scoring away win. Croatia only won 1-0 here last month so the hosts can be tough nuts to crack.
Netherlands v Finland
17:00 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime PPV
Just one win in 10 away games for Finland heading to Amsterdam, where the Dutch drew with Poland as their one blemish in the group so far but still lead the standings by three points and are 1/141.07 to cllect three more from this game.
Netherlands usually bring goals, scoring at least twice in six of their last seven while Finland have failed to score in three of four meetings but a home win to nil is a short price as a result.
Instead let's go for a Bet Builder treble here and include the in-form Cody Gakpo to score again as he did twice against Malta, and mix in a -2 handicap victory for the Oranje given their recent results - and finish with over 6.5 corners for the hosts, which they've hit twice so far with six corners three times so they're always there or thereabouts.
Scotland v Belarus
17:00 kick-off
Live on BBC One Scotland & BBCi
It was a great turnaround against Greece by Scotland to keep going stride-for-stride with Denmark at the top of the group, and at 1/101.10 to complete a quick Hampden double Steve Clarke's side should keep this impressive group start going.
Belarus lost the reverse fixture 2-0 and haven't had a World Cup qualifying clean sheet in 20 games, and after getting battered by Denmark last time they'll be looking to keep things tighter.
So to a home win without a ton of goals, let's add an old favourite Scott McTominay to have 2+ shots on target. He hit the target once from three attempts in the away fixture so should do better at home.
Croatia v Gibraltar
19:45 kick-off
A draw with the Czechs was good enough for Croatia, who stay top on goal difference but with a game in hand, and what should be an even healthier goal difference if they give Gibralatar another pasting. Croatian won the reverse fixture 7-0 and with 4-0 and 5-1 wins at home so far this looks nailed on another big win.
At a laughable 1/801.01 there's obviously not many options at backable prices so we have to get a bit creative, which in this case means backing Croatia to win by five clear goals and Andrej Kramaric to repeat his performance from the first meeting and score twice.
Denmark v Greece
19:45 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime PPV
Greece suffered a sickener of a defeat in Scotland, but things could get even worse now as they visit Denmark as 4/15.00 outsiders against a side yet to concede a goal in qualifying - hence the Danes being 6/101.60 in the match odds.
Denmark haven't lost at home in 10 World Cup qualifiers and have kept six clean sheets in their last eight games - and with their defensive prowess they can add another one to that list.
Lithuania v Poland
19:45 kick-off
Poland look to be heading for second spot behind the Dutch in the group, but they'll need a more positive display as 1/31.33 favourites than what they produced in a 1-0 win over Lithuania in the home fixture.
And the hosts have been competitive to say the least, only losing 3-2 to the Netherlands here on Thursday, and with seven of Poland's last nine games having seen both teams score let's bank on that trend continuing.
Romania v Austria
19:45 kick-off
This looks like the last chance fo Romania to salvage something from the group, but standing in their way are group leaders Austria, after five wins out of five with three clean sheets and just two goals conceded.
Austria are 3/41.75 to win and look good value at that given how their qualifying campaign has gone so far, and I don't see enough from Romania to suggest they'll be a big enough goal threat to what remains a solid enough rearguard.
Now read Kevin Hatchard's preview of Scotland v Belarus here
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Scotland v Belarus: Clarke to enjoy historic match
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Sunday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Stick with Scots at 3/1 & back a big win for Croatia at 5/2
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Saturday League One & League Two Tips: Back Connolly for scoring honours at Donny
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Jones Knows Notebook: Now is the time to back 95/1 Ecuador for World Cup glory
-
Football Tips & Predictions
England v Wales: Back both sides to net in a Three Lions victory