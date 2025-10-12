Sunday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Stick with Scots at 3/1 & back a big win for Croatia at 5/2

14:00 kick-off

San Marino made headlines for the wrong reason after a 10-0 pummeling by Austria on Thursday, and they're not fancied to get much change from Cyprus either, with the visitors 2/91.22 after a couple of good 2-2 home draws against Romania and Bosnia.

Cyprus have lost five of six away games, but have won all eight games against San Marino by an aggregate of 24-1 so this should be a nice game for them to cash in on their recent good performances with an emphatic win.

Recommended Bet Back Cyprus -2 on the handicap SBK 15/8

17:00 kick-off

The Faroe Islands aren't bad at all these days you know, as they showed by beating Montenegro 4-0 on Thursday, but Czech Republic are a step up in class and are 1/31.33 favourites in a game they simply must win to keep pressure on Croatia after the two drew on Thursday.

The Czechs have won all eight previous meetings, seven with a clean sheet, and I'd expect the same again, which you can back at 1/12.00 but we'll take it a step further and back a low-scoring away win. Croatia only won 1-0 here last month so the hosts can be tough nuts to crack.

Recommended Bet Back Czech Rep win & under 2.5 goals SBK 11/5

17:00 kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime PPV



Just one win in 10 away games for Finland heading to Amsterdam, where the Dutch drew with Poland as their one blemish in the group so far but still lead the standings by three points and are 1/141.07 to cllect three more from this game.

Netherlands usually bring goals, scoring at least twice in six of their last seven while Finland have failed to score in three of four meetings but a home win to nil is a short price as a result.

Instead let's go for a Bet Builder treble here and include the in-form Cody Gakpo to score again as he did twice against Malta, and mix in a -2 handicap victory for the Oranje given their recent results - and finish with over 6.5 corners for the hosts, which they've hit twice so far with six corners three times so they're always there or thereabouts.

Recommended Bet Back Netherlands -2 handicap, Gakpo goal & over 6.5 home corners SBK 4/1

17:00 kick-off

Live on BBC One Scotland & BBCi

It was a great turnaround against Greece by Scotland to keep going stride-for-stride with Denmark at the top of the group, and at 1/101.10 to complete a quick Hampden double Steve Clarke's side should keep this impressive group start going.

Belarus lost the reverse fixture 2-0 and haven't had a World Cup qualifying clean sheet in 20 games, and after getting battered by Denmark last time they'll be looking to keep things tighter.

So to a home win without a ton of goals, let's add an old favourite Scott McTominay to have 2+ shots on target. He hit the target once from three attempts in the away fixture so should do better at home.

Recommended Bet Back Scotland win & under 3.5 goals, McTominay 2+ shots on target SBK 3/1

19:45 kick-off

A draw with the Czechs was good enough for Croatia, who stay top on goal difference but with a game in hand, and what should be an even healthier goal difference if they give Gibralatar another pasting. Croatian won the reverse fixture 7-0 and with 4-0 and 5-1 wins at home so far this looks nailed on another big win.

At a laughable 1/801.01 there's obviously not many options at backable prices so we have to get a bit creative, which in this case means backing Croatia to win by five clear goals and Andrej Kramaric to repeat his performance from the first meeting and score twice.

Recommended Bet Back Croatia -4.5 handicap & Kramaric 2+ goals SBK 5/2

19:45 kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Greece suffered a sickener of a defeat in Scotland, but things could get even worse now as they visit Denmark as 4/15.00 outsiders against a side yet to concede a goal in qualifying - hence the Danes being 6/101.60 in the match odds.

Denmark haven't lost at home in 10 World Cup qualifiers and have kept six clean sheets in their last eight games - and with their defensive prowess they can add another one to that list.

Recommended Bet Back Denmark win to nil SBK 6/4

19:45 kick-off

Poland look to be heading for second spot behind the Dutch in the group, but they'll need a more positive display as 1/31.33 favourites than what they produced in a 1-0 win over Lithuania in the home fixture.

And the hosts have been competitive to say the least, only losing 3-2 to the Netherlands here on Thursday, and with seven of Poland's last nine games having seen both teams score let's bank on that trend continuing.

Recommended Bet Back Poland win to nil SBK 29/10

19:45 kick-off

This looks like the last chance fo Romania to salvage something from the group, but standing in their way are group leaders Austria, after five wins out of five with three clean sheets and just two goals conceded.

Austria are 3/41.75 to win and look good value at that given how their qualifying campaign has gone so far, and I don't see enough from Romania to suggest they'll be a big enough goal threat to what remains a solid enough rearguard.