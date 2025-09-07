Sunday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Turkey to test Spain & get 4/1 on the Dutch danger man

Back Spain to win big test in Turkey at 19/10 2.90

14:00 kick-off

These two both lost and both conceded three in their openers, but at least Georgia managed to score twice to almost force a comeback against Turkey while Bulgaria were swept aside as expected by Spain. So the hosts are rightly 4/111.36 favourites but watch out for the draw as the last two meetings here have been 0-0.

But for this one we'll back PSG's brilliant Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score anytime, as he did against Turkey to end a seven-game run without finding the net and make it back-to-back internationals with a goal.

Recommended Bet Back Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score anytime SBK 7/5

17:00 kick-off

Bit of a slip-up for the Dutch with that home draw with Poland despite 74% possession and 14 shots, so they'll look to be more clinical in another game they'll dominate, while also not conceding themselves as they've got 35 clean sheets in 41 games against sides ranked 100 or lower.

We have to go player props here, and after a goal against Poland let's ride the hot hand with Denzel Dumfries, who is a direct attacking route against sides sitting back against the Dutch. He had four shots against the Poles with two on target and should have plenty of attempts again.

Recommended Bet Back Denzel Dumfries 2+ shots on target SBK 4/1

17:00 kick-off

A friendly defeat to Saudi Arabia was not ideal prep for North Macedonia as they get back to likely going head-to-head with Wales for second place behind Belgium in this group, but at 1/201.05 they shouldn't need much prep against these minnows - who haven't won in 45 World Cup qualifiers and haven't scored in seven of their last eight.

The hosts average 3.75 goals in their 12 games against Liechtenstein, who have let in 3+ goals in six of eight World Cup qualifiers - so the receipe for a few home goals looks good.

Recommended Bet Back North Macedonia over 3.5 goals SBK 5/4

19:45 kick-off

A couple of kind fixtures for Belgium this window, who should follow up a 6-0 win over Liechtenstein with another comfortable victory. The Red Devils have won the last four head-to-heads by an 11-1 margin and have scored 3+ goals in nine of 10 home World Cup qualifiers.

Roberto Martinez may make a few changes, which makes player props tricky but they've got so many goal threats that a wide-margin victory should still be achieveable.

Recommended Bet Back Belgium -3 on the handicap SBK 13/8

19:45 kick-off

Germany return home under a bit of pressure now after losing in Slovakia. That made it six games without a clean sheet and with Northern Ireland scoring in eight in a row the visitors will bring a goal that. Both teams to score is 29/202.45 and is appealing, more so than most other match results with Germany 1/101.10.

In truth, I don't think the visitors will get much out of this, but I always like backing players from a lively outsider to hit the target if nothing else - as they'll give it a go in Cologne. And in Isaac Price and Justin Devenny they have two in-form players who aren't scared to take on a shot. They had one each from five attempts against Luxembourg, while Price led the squad in the Nations League.

Recommended Bet Back Price & Devenny 1+ shot on target SBK 3/1

19:45 kick-off

That historic win over Germany may have taken a lot out of Slovakia, but surely not enough to give World No.92 side Luxembourg any chance. Slovakia have lost four away games but going on their last game you'd say 4/61.67 on them to back it up with another win is a decent price.

There's always a chance of a come down of course and overlooking Luxembourg, but Slovakia have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight wins and a toothless home side with a goal in just five of 13 shouldn't really cause too many issues.

Recommended Bet Back Slovakia win to nil SBK 7/5

19:45 kick-off

Fitness may play a part here as Finland had a warm-up friendly while Poland were battling out a draw in Holland, but the visitors have just one away win in eight and don't have a great record against the Poles (one win in six) despite that loan recent success coming in the reverse fixture in June.

I wouldn't say there's too much between them, certainly not enough to make Finland such big 5/16.00 outsiders, but home advantage for Poland should count in what should be a tough grind of a game with neither side prolific.

Recommended Bet Back Poland and under 2.5 goals SBK 23/10

19:45 kick-off

Spain have lost just once in 11 against Turkey (back in 1954) but the hosts are in decent form despite alsmot throwing away a 3-0 lead in Georgia when having a man sent off late on. But that passion and their attacking threat makes this a dangerous trip even for a team like Spain.

The Spanish will play keep ball of course but with the likes of Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Juventus' Kenan Yildiz Turkey have genuine young stars to really test the European champion. I think they'll pass that test, but this could be a real battle.