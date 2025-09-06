Saturday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Kane to score a couple & the 7/2 score draw in Dublin

Back Kane to continue qualifying streak at 1/1 2.00

Hungary & Ireland to play out score draw in Dublin

San Marino to slow down Bosnia

15:00 kick-off

Serbia are 3/101.30 in Riga as they look to stake their claim as England's main threat in this group, and although they should get the points I wouldn't gp expecting it to be a landslide as both sides have good recent form for under 2.5 goals in games.

There's too much class in this Serbia side for them not to win, but they've not been banging in the goals with only one of their last six seeing three or more, so let's go with a narrow win.

Recommended Bet Back Serbia win & under 2.5 goals SBK 21/10

17:00 kick-off

Live on ITV 1

Thomas Tuchel will want more than the 1-0 win England scraped in the reverse, and the bookies agree as the 1/801.01 shots are just 11/102.11 with a -4 handicap - which has landed injust two of the last six head-to-heads.

The problem is after the first game I'm not sure England will stick five or six past Andorra, I'm not sure they'll be two or three up at half-time either so that negates a lot of the outright bets. I am pretty sure though that Harry Kane will score.

Kane's scored 43 goals in 38 qualifying matches, has bagged in his last five England games and continues to stick them in for Bayern - so we'll take the 1/12.00 on Kane to score 2+ times against Andorra as the safest bet of the night.

Recommended Bet Back Harry Kane to score 2+ goals SBK 1/1

17:00 kick-off

Emotions will be running high for Portugal as this game in Armenia is their first since the tragic death of Diogo Jota, and although they could be inspired to play in his memory it could be a really difficult time for a lot of them.

That's not reflected in the odds though as they're still 1/121.08 to win as Roberto Martinez hopes to emulate their Euros qualifying campaign when they won all 10 games. Portugal have keep six clean sheets in their last eight away World Cup qualifiers but with the win to nil 4/71.57 instead will go for a relatively low scoring victory.

Recommended Bet Back Portugal to win & under 3.5 goals SBK 10/11

19:45 kick-off

There's a lot to like about Austria, who have two wins from two so far and are 1/161.06 to make that three in a row, but they've not qualifed for the World Cup since 1998, which was a surprise to me as they've been decent at the last three Euros.

Cyprus, who have only beaten Lithuania and San Marino in the last few years, won't be too much of a test. Romania got a goal here but they're much better that this opposition, who I think will get shut out comfortably, although not enough for me to go crazy on the handicaps.

Recommended Bet Back Austria to win to nil SBK 4/7

19:45 kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime PPV



A tough one this one as Hungary look to me to have a better squad but they've had a rotten year, winning just once in the Nations League as they were outclassed, while Ireland are unbeaten in four and had positive wins over Bulgaria and Finland over the last 12 months - plus of theour they're at home in Dublin.

Ireland aren't blessed with goals but Hungary have conceded in their last six games and have just two clean sheets in 11 away from home. The away side are tempting me, while 1/12.00 on both teams to score is a must, but I think preference will go to the score draw here, which I think both sides would take.

Recommended Bet Back the score draw SBK 7/2

19:45 kick-off

It should just be a case of how many for Bosnia, but they're the most disappointing team to win all three qualifiers as they've only beaten Cyprus 2-1 and edged San Marino 1-0 in the home fixture in June - taking over an hour to break them down.

Edin Dzeko scored the winner then and although they should score a few more here let's give San Marino some credit and back them to hold out for a while again - maybe not until half-time in this game but they can give us a solid half an hour.

Recommended Bet Back draw after 30 minutes in San Marino v Bosnia SBK 7/5

