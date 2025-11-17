Northern Ireland v Luxembourg: Three stats based bets for Monday

Northern Ireland can finish campaign with a win

Don't expect visitors to get on the scoresheet

Bradley fancied for a goal involvement

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg

Monday November 17

KO 19:45

Live on BBC

Bet #1 - Back a repeat of last year's scoreline

The Stat

Luxembourg are winless in all three of their previous away games against Northern Ireland (D1 L2), losing 2-0 on their most recent visit in September 2024 in the UEFA Nations League.

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Northern Ireland to Win 2-0 SBK 5/1

Bet #2 - Back visitors to struggle in front of goal

The Stat

Defeat for Luxembourg here would be the 19th time they've lost 100% of their games in a World Cup/European Championship qualifying campaign. Northern Ireland have kept nine clean sheets in their last 12 home World Cup qualifiers.

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Luxembourg Under 0.5 Goals SBK 4/5

Bet #3 - Back Bradley to mark his 30th cap in style

The Stat

Conor Bradley's next appearance for Northern Ireland will be his 30th - just the fourth player to reach 30 games for the nation while aged 22 or younger, after David McCreery (30), Shea Charles (31), and Norman Whiteside (36).

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Conor Bradley to Score or Assist SBK 6/4

