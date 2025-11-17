Northern Ireland v Luxembourg: Three stats based bets for Monday
Get three bets powered by Opta stats for Monday's World Cup qualifier as Northern Ireland host Group A minnows Luxembourg...
-
Northern Ireland can finish campaign with a win
-
Don't expect visitors to get on the scoresheet
-
Bradley fancied for a goal involvement
-
-
Northern Ireland v Luxembourg
Monday November 17
KO 19:45
Live on BBC
Bet #1 - Back a repeat of last year's scoreline
The Stat
Luxembourg are winless in all three of their previous away games against Northern Ireland (D1 L2), losing 2-0 on their most recent visit in September 2024 in the UEFA Nations League.
The Bet
Bet #2 - Back visitors to struggle in front of goal
The Stat
Defeat for Luxembourg here would be the 19th time they've lost 100% of their games in a World Cup/European Championship qualifying campaign. Northern Ireland have kept nine clean sheets in their last 12 home World Cup qualifiers.
The Bet
Bet #3 - Back Bradley to mark his 30th cap in style
The Stat
Conor Bradley's next appearance for Northern Ireland will be his 30th - just the fourth player to reach 30 games for the nation while aged 22 or younger, after David McCreery (30), Shea Charles (31), and Norman Whiteside (36).
The Bet
Recommended bets
