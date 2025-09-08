Belarus v Scotland Tips: Three bets for Monday's World Cup qualifier
Scotland aim to build on an excellent point they earned in Denmark on Monday night by taking maxium points against a Belarus side that lost 5-1 to Greece a few days ago. We have three Opta-based bets for your consideration...
-
Three tips for Belarus v Scotland on Monday
-
Excellent draw for Scots while Belarus thrashed in Greece
-
Belarus v Scotland
Monday, 19:45
Live on BBC3
Scotland earned an excellet 0-0 draw in Denmark on Friday night and can perhaps count themselves unlucky not take all three points. However, it was a very satisfactory start to their World Cup qualifying campaign for Steve Clarke's men and now they will look to build on Friday's encouraging result by beating Group C minnows Belarus.
Ranked just inside the world's top 100 (97) Belarus were thrashed on Friday by Greece, conceding five goals in the process. Their home record isn't great either with only one win in front of their own fans coming in the last two years, and that was against a poor Kazakhstan team.
Belarus v Scotland Bet #1 - Back Scots to win with room to spare
The Opta Stat:
"Belarus have lost 12 of their last 13 World Cup qualifying matches, including each of their last eight in a row since beating Estonia 4-2 in March 2021. They have conceded 27 goals in this run of eight defeats (3.4 per game)."
Belarus v Scotland Bet #2 - Back another clean sheet for Clarke's men
The Opta Stat:
"Excluding play-offs, Scotland have lost just one of their last 17 World Cup qualifiers (W11 D5), a 0-2 defeat at Denmark in September 2021. The Tartan Army have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four such qualifiers."
Belarus v Scotland Bet #3 - Back visitors to register plenty of shots
The Opta Stat:
"In their 5-1 defeat to Greece last time out, Belarus faced 30 shots, their most in a competitive international since November 2019, when they faced 31 against Germany in a UEFA European Championship qualifier. 15 of those 30 shots faced against Greece were on target."
