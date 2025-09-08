World Cup 2026

Belarus v Scotland Tips: Three bets for Monday's World Cup qualifier

Belarus v Scotland tips
Scotland are fancied to build on Friday's 0-0 draw at Denmark

Scotland aim to build on an excellent point they earned in Denmark on Monday night by taking maxium points against a Belarus side that lost 5-1 to Greece a few days ago. We have three Opta-based bets for your consideration...

  • Three tips for Belarus v Scotland on Monday

  • Excellent draw for Scots while Belarus thrashed in Greece

  • Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Belarus v Scotland
Monday, 19:45
Live on BBC3

Scotland earned an excellet 0-0 draw in Denmark on Friday night and can perhaps count themselves unlucky not take all three points. However, it was a very satisfactory start to their World Cup qualifying campaign for Steve Clarke's men and now they will look to build on Friday's encouraging result by beating Group C minnows Belarus.

Ranked just inside the world's top 100 (97) Belarus were thrashed on Friday by Greece, conceding five goals in the process. Their home record isn't great either with only one win in front of their own fans coming in the last two years, and that was against a poor Kazakhstan team.

Belarus v Scotland Bet #1 - Back Scots to win with room to spare

The Opta Stat:

"Belarus have lost 12 of their last 13 World Cup qualifying matches, including each of their last eight in a row since beating Estonia 4-2 in March 2021. They have conceded 27 goals in this run of eight defeats (3.4 per game)."

Recommended Bet

Back Scotland -1 to Win

SBK8/5

Belarus v Scotland Bet #2 - Back another clean sheet for Clarke's men

The Opta Stat:

"Excluding play-offs, Scotland have lost just one of their last 17 World Cup qualifiers (W11 D5), a 0-2 defeat at Denmark in September 2021. The Tartan Army have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four such qualifiers."

Recommended Bet

Back Scotland Win to Nil

SBK11/10

Belarus v Scotland Bet #3 - Back visitors to register plenty of shots

The Opta Stat:

"In their 5-1 defeat to Greece last time out, Belarus faced 30 shots, their most in a competitive international since November 2019, when they faced 31 against Germany in a UEFA European Championship qualifier. 15 of those 30 shots faced against Greece were on target."

Recommended Bet

Back Scotland to have 20+ Shots

SBK5/2

Now read more World Cup qualifying tips and previews here

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Mike Norman avatar

Mike Norman

Sport fanatic with a particular love of football, golf, snooker and horse-racing

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

World Cup 2026

Monday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back a Greek tragedy for Danes & 3/1 Swiss to roll on

  • Paul Higham
The World Cup trophy ahead of Monday's qualifiers
World Cup 2026

Germany v Northern Ireland Tips: Three bets for Sunday's World Cup qualifier

  • Max Liu
Germany football fans
World Cup 2026

Sunday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Turkey to test Spain & get 4/1 on the Dutch danger man

  • Paul Higham
Banner for the World Cup qualifying games in Europe on Sunday

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Monday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back a Greek tragedy for Danes & 3/1 Swiss to roll on

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Belarus v Scotland Tips: Three bets for Monday's World Cup qualifier

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Germany v Northern Ireland: Back wobbly hosts to concede

  4. Football Betting Tips

    England v Andorra: Keep it simple with 15/8 Kane punt

  5. Football Betting Tips

    England v Andorra: Back these four in-form players to shine

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Liverpool v Arsenal Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Matchday 3 Preview

  • Max Liu