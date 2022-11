The best bets for Tuesday's World Cup action

Messi backed to score in Argentina win

Poland to edge tight match against Mexico

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter

Argentina 1.192/11 v Saudi Arabia 24.023/1, the Draw 8.27/1

10:00

Live on ITV

Nathan Joyes: "Despite being 35 years old, this may be Messi's best opportunity to win the World Cup. He may has lost the final in 2014, but Argentina come into the Qatar World Cup on a 33 match unbeaten run and as the Copa America champions.

"As we've got closer to the tournament beginning, the South American side's price has continued to shorten, and at 6.5, they are only second favourites to Brazil - who they beat in the Copa America final.

"Their impressive run is purely not down to Messi, which bodes well for their chances not relying on one player. Lautaro Martinez finished on seven goals during the World Cup qualifiers, while Flamengo's De Arrascaeta chipped in with five of his own.

"Conceding just eight goals from 17 matches, as well as keeping a clean sheet against Brazil during the qualifiying campaign and in the Copa America final, shows their backline is currently one of the best in the world."

Denmark 1.594/7 v Tunisia 7.613/2, the Draw 4.1

13:00

Live on ITV

Opta says: ""Denmark are unbeaten against African opposition at the FIFA World Cup (W2 D2) whilst Tunisia have never prevailed against European opposition at the tournament (D3 L7). Denmark won nine of their 10 games in World Cup qualifying, losing only against Scotland. They kept more clean sheets in the group stage of European qualifying than any other side (8)."

Mexico 2.789/5 v Poland 3.185/40, the Draw 3.185/40

16:00

Live on BBC1

Mike Norman says: "There's nothing in Mexico's form over the last 12 months or so that suggests they are a better team than Poland, and although captain Andres Guardado and Wolves striker Raul Jimenez are two very good players, there'll be no bigger star or better player than Poland's Lewandowski on show here.

"Along with the Barcelona striker, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, defenders Kamil Glik and Jan Bednarek, and attacking midfielder Piotr Zielinski form a solid spine to this Polish side, and I fancy they are the team most likely to claim the three points.

"If, as the market suggests, Poland and Mexico are evenly-matched then don't be surprised if we witness a very cagey affair with few goals.

"As Opta say, Mexico kept more clean sheets during the third round of CONCACAF qualifying for this year's FIFA World Cup than any other nation (eight), and in a game where both teams will be desperate not to lose, I can see a slow-burner playing out."

France 1.330/100 v Australia 12.011/1, the Draw 6.411/2

19:00

Live on BBC1

Max Liu says: "Last time France came into a World Cup as champions, in 2002, they were beaten 1-0 by Senegal. Could lightning strike again for Les Bleus here?

"Their plans have already been distrupted by injury to Karim Benzema and, as in 2002, there is an end of era feeling about this France squad.

"Australia haven't kept a clean sheet at the World Cup since 1974 but records are there to be upended and, with a free Bet Builder to use, we're backing Graham Arnold's men to pull of an extraordinary upset."