Alex Boyes says: "England's current form isn't the greatest, having failed to win any of their last six matches (D3 L3), though an impressive and spirited fightback to draw 3-3 with Germany most recently showed us what the Three Lions are able - and have been proving - they can do.

"They are the only European team to reach the final four in the last two major tournaments, whilst they also had the best goal difference in the group stage of European qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring 39 goals and conceding only three (+36).

"My actual punt on this game is a 9/2 #OddsOnThat shout, in the form of England to win both halves and have the most corners in each half.

"I firmly believe England are coming out with a statement on the first full day of World Cup action, and with optimism low due to current form, Gareth Southgate and his side will be out to show there is calmness within the camp, and a solid attacking display will be on offer."

Alex Keble says: "Iran are a very defensive team under Carlos Quieroz and, in a deep and entrenched 4-5-1, will do everything in their power to crowd the penalty box and force England into slow, laboured possession.

"That isn't exactly the hardest thing to do, which is why we could witness an energy- and confidence-sapping first World Cup game for Southgate's side. The manager must be willing to open up a bit, which means either fielding a 4-2-3-1 with Phil Foden as the more advanced midfielder or start Trent Alexander-Arnold at right wing-back in a 3-4-3 system."

Opta Stat: "The Netherlands are unbeaten in their last eight opening matches at the FIFA World Cup (W6 D2), whilst Senegal have won both of their openers in the tournament (1-0 v France in 2002, 2-1 v Poland in 2018). Meanwhile. None of Senegal's eight matches at the FIFA World Cup have ended goalless. Their only clean sheet dates back to their first ever match in the competition, in May 2002 against France (1-0)."

Max Liu says: "Wales appeal as underdogs in their first World Cup finals match for 64 years. Nine of Wales' 13 goals at their last two major tournaments (EURO 2016 & 2020) have seen at least one of Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey involved as goalscorer or assist provider. I'll include Ramsey for an assist and throw in a bet on Bale to have five or more shots. This should be close and I fancy goals at both ends."

Paul Higham says: "Right, it's not rocket science this one, but Iran are no mugs as they've made three World Cups on the spin now and have only conceded more than one goal in one of those six games.

They've had two clean sheets to go with a 1-1 with Portugal and close 1-0 defeats to Spain and Argentina (courtesy of a 91st-minute Messi winner) so they just don't get blown away.

Carlos Queiroz has been brought back for a third World Cup as Iran coach so we know exactly what we'll be getting - it's a 4pm kick-off in Qatar, it'll be hot, hard going for England against Iran's packed defence.

And it'll still be safety first from risk-averse Southgate, who'll be happy to grind it out and use all five subs if needs to be win it later on - it won't be pretty and to me it screams half-time draw (11/10).

England should win tough, so by adding that and under 2.5 goals we're effectively looking at a 1-0 or 2-0 Three Lions victory, but we want a bit more meat on the bonce price-wise and one of the best ways seems corners.

Southgate may go with a back three even against Iran, meaning wing-backs, but even if he doesn't the main England threats will come out wide, while Iran will pack the middle and defend their box. Over 6.5 England corners is a must.

