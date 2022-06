Are you a wannabe England manager? Can you predict which players will have a great start to the 2022/23 season and force their way into Gareth Southgate's thinking? Or are you just a lucky punter who likes a long-term bet?

If yes to any of the above then we have some great news for you.

On the Betfair Sportsbook's 'To Start For England' markets ahead of the Three Lions' World Cup 2022 opener against Iran on 21 November, you can now combine the prices of up to 11 individuals and place an accumulator.

So if you have a hunch that West Ham's Jarrod Bowen will continue the great form he showed last season and force his way into England's starting XI alongside Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, then you can back those three players in a treble that pays just under 11/1 (11.69).

One from each position for a near 10/1 acca

Picking just four players to start against Iran in England's World Cup curtain raiser - two of which look bankers if staying fit - can also pay handsome dividends.

If we look at each position, and pick just one player from each, then Jordan Pickford and Declan Rice look almost certain to be in Southgate's starting XI at 1/3 and 2/9 respectively in the Goalkeepers and Midfielders markets.

Looking at the Defenders market then the player who stands out is Chelsea's Ben Chilwell at Evens, largely because of the lack of competition for his left-back role.

He'll need to prove his form after returning from a cruciate ligament injury, but if doing so then he'll be fresher than most England players, and unless Southgate decides to play a right-back on the opposite side - which he has done in the past of course - then the only competition to Chilwell is Man United's Luke Shaw.

In the Forwards market a chance is taken on Jack Grealish finally getting the nod at 9/4.

He hasn't been Southgate's first choice so far in his international career but he's rarely let England down when coming on from the bench, and in most cases he's changed the game in the Three Lions' favour.

I'm confident he'll get much more game time for Manchester City this season, and we all know he has the ability to be a big Premier League star, and hopefully one for England also.

You can back Pickford, Chilwell, Rice and Grealish all to start for England against Iran at the combined odds of 10.59.

Most fancied starting XI pays 40/1

The likes of Pickford (1/3), John Stones (1/8), Harry Maguire (1/5), Rice (2/9), Mason Mount (2/9), Kane (1/14) and Sterling (4/11) are all long odds-on to start in England's first World Cup game, but adding the other four most fancied players in each position combines to pay a starting XI at just shy of 40/1.

In a 4-3-3 formation Reece James (5/6) is marginally fancied to start ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold (11/10), while Chilwell (Evs) would complete the back four.

Kalvin Phillips (8/15) is fancied to join Rice and Mount in midfield, while Phil Foden (5/6) is the man most likely - according to the betting - to play in a front three alongside Kane and Sterling.

Play it safe or go big

When building your acca the choice really is yours. You can combine as few or as many players as you like to start England's World Cup game against Iran, and you can go for an odds-on punt or a wager that pays out at a huge price.

A pretty safe treble on Maguire, Rice and Kane pays out at around 4/7 for example, while a more adventurous acca on Aaron Ramsdale, Shaw, Jude Bellingham and Bowen pays out at the massive price of just over 300/1!

It really is up to you, use your knowledge and skill, go with your gut feeling, or just try and get lucky.

However you play it though, the opportunitly to place an acca on who will start for England against Iran should provide plenty of excitement over the first few months of the new season.

To Start for England against Iran (21 Nov)

Goalkeepers: Pickford 1/3, Ramsdale 5/2, Pope 12/1, Dean Henderson 20/1, Johnstone 20/1

Defenders: Stones 1/8, Maguire 1/5, James 5/6, Walker 10/11, Chilwell 1/1, Alexander-Arnold 11/10, Trippier 15/8, Whie 3/1, Shaw 10/3, Tomori 5/1; BAR 12/1

Midfielders: Mount 2/9, Rice 2/9, Phillips 8/15, Bellingham 6/4, Jordan Henderson 13/2, Ward-Prowse 9/1, Gallagher 9/1; BAR 20/1

Forwards: Kane 1/14, Sterling 4/11, Foden 5/6, Saka 7/4, Grealish 9/4, Bowen 7/1; BAR 10/1