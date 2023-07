Back Overs with huge favourites Japan

Spain could dazzle against Zambia

Riviere was fouled three times in game one

Leg 1: Over 3.5 Goals @ 10/111.88

Both teams come into their second group game after contrasting results; Japan were extremely impressive having scored five goals with an xG of 6.56 against a Zambian side, who had some very good results in pre-tournament friendly's and are considered the third best side in Africa.

Costa Rica were beaten 3-0 by Spain but the scoreline was flattering. Spain statistically battered them, having 46 shots and 22 corners, and they eased up near the end. The Costa Ricans looked out on their feet and on another day, it could well have been 10 nil had it not been for some fantastic goalkeeping.

Costa Rica have only two wins from their last 19 games, and it doesn't look like they will add to their tally in this game. I can see Japan securing a round 16 spot in impressive fashion by winning this and scoring four or more goals. If Costa Rica can manage to nick one, then even better for this selection.

Leg 1: Spain to score 5 or more goals @ 1/11.98

Spain obliterated Costa Rica and Zambia were obliterated by Japan in every single statistic on the game. I can see Spain dominating every aspect of this game too against Zambia whose confidence will be damaged by the manner of their five-nil defeat.

As mentioned, Spain recorded 46 shots and 22 corners in the opening game and will be looking to be more clinical this time out. They really could have hit double figures and considering Zambia shipped five themselves, Spain to score five or more goals is the bet here.

Leg 1: Katie McCabe 2+ fouls @ 10/111.88

Ireland captain Katie McCabe, who is her countries most recognised player as the face of Irish women's football, will be giving her all this Wednesday against Canada to ensure Ireland remain in the tournament. If they suffer a defeat, they will be out.

She is a very versatile and aggressive player who can play in multiple positions throughout the game, though is likely to start in the left back/left mid position and will find herself up against Jayde Riviere.

Riviere was fouled four times in Canada's opening game, whilst McCabe committed one foul in the opening game but was lucky to avoid a couple of others. Indeed, she was fouled four times herself and involved in lots of duels having won three tackles too.

She has been booked 15 times in her last 41 league games at club level, so Katie McCabe to commit two or more fouls looks a decent bet here.