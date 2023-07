Colombia had warmup match suspended

Hosts New Zealand in for another tight game

Norway could well be eliminated here

Leg 1: Over 2.5 Cards @ 6/10

This Colombia side are renowned for causing physical games, and recently caused a warmup match to be abandoned against Ireland. In their friendly games against Panama, there were seven yellows and a red across the two games, as well as six yellows in their friendly warm up against Italy.

With this being such a big game for both nations, I could see a few strong challenges here and South Korea being dragged into a feisty affair against their will.

Leg 1: Under 2.5 Goals @ 8/111.72

Leg 2: BTTS No @ 40/851.46

A low scoring affair here and wouldn't put anyone off backing the 0-0.

New Zealand had an amazing winning start to the tournament against Norway, but for the neutral it was a very poor display of attacking football. They defended well but only managed two shots on target, whereas Philippines didn't manage any shots on target from their three attempts at goal in their opening game.

Philippines would snap your hand off for a point here, and they will look to sit in again and frustrate the hosts, resulting in quite a low scoring game here.

Leg 1: Switzerland +1 @ 8/131.60

Leg 2: BTTS No @ 20/23

Norway boasts a very strong side on paper, but again they flattered to deceive in their opening game of this tournament. They were embarrassed at the Euros last summer, losing 8-0 against England and crashing out of the tournament against Austria in the group stage.

This Swiss side showed they have something about them, dominating their opener against Philippines, winning the xG battle by over three goals.

They have had three 0-0 draws in their six warm up games for the tournament however, so I can see this one following the trend of the opening round of fixtures in this tournament, and being very low scoring again.