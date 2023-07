3.7 11/4 on USA to win hat-trick of World Cups

5.9 5/1 England have best chance of ending US dominance

Women's World Cup tips on Betting.Betfair

With 10 days to go before the Women's World Cup begins the Betfair Exchange market says that, if any team can stop the USA winning a third consecutive title, it is England.

Sarina Wiegman's European champions are 5.95/1 with Betfair punters while the USA are 3.711/4.

Four years ago, England reached the semi-finals before losing to the USA. A lot has changed since then, since Sarina Wiegman became the manager, and they go to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as European champions after winning last summer's European Championships.

England 2/1 to reach World Cup final

England are 3.02/1 to go one better than four years ago and reach the final of the World Cup.

Wiegman and her squad will take one game at a time and will be concentrating on Haiti who they face in their World Cup opener on July 22 at 10:30am (BST).

The Lionesses are already heavy odds-on favourites to start with a win.

They play Denmark and China in their subsequent Group D matches.

US legend Rapinoe to retire

USA played their final preparation match against Wales yesterday and won 2-0 thanks to a brace from Trinity Rodman.

The victory came on the day that Megan Rapinoe will retire at the end of the season. The US legend was a key player in the 2019 World Cup winning team and may yet have a part to play Down Under in 2023.

The USA play their first match of the World Cup on 22 July against Vietnam.

Spain 7.8, Germany 8.2 and France 11.5 are the other teams thought to be in contention.

Australia 12.5 are the shorter price of the co-hosts and are odds-on to make a winning start against the Republic of Ireland on day one (Thursday 20 July) at 11:00 am UK time.

Prior to that, at 08:00 the same day, 200.00199/1 tournament winner shots New Zealand get the tournament underway against Norway.

Read Betting.Betfair for Women's World Cup tips and previews.