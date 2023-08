England full of confidence again

Sam Kerr could be returning to fitness just in time

England have scored eight in last three

Australia v England

Wednesday 16 August, 11:00

It's becoming quite difficult in this World Cup to predict how Sarina Wiegman's England side are going to perform.

Consistency has been lacking in the displays that we've seen so far but where other nations like the USA, Brazil and Germany have faltered and exited the tournament, England have found a way to grind out results when they've needed to.

They played with significantly more urgency against Columbia to book their spot in the final four.

England are now 8/52.56 to add World Cup success to their Euro 2022 glory.

Rivalries renewed

England conceded just their second goal of the tournament in their quarter-final encounter, but whilst the overall performance was an improved one, they were still sloppy in possession at times and perhaps fortunate with the way their goals came about. They will be fully aware that any slip-ups or errors against the host nation will likely be punished.

England know how advantageous having a home crowd can be, having been roared on to Euro glory 12 months ago in front of a passionate crowd. This time they will have the unenviable task of silencing the Matildas support.

Kerr can cause concern

Depleted but not down, this England squad may well be hampered by injuries and suspension but the quality and experience still at the disposal of their Dutch boss is quite remarkable.

This will undoubtedly be England's toughest challenge so far. Sam Kerr is slowly but surely returning to fitness and could ramp up her involvement in this tournament on Wednesday.

Even though she was not fit enough to start in Australia's victory over France, she did come off the bench and score one of the penalties that secured her nation's progression through to this stage, in one of the most dramatic and bizarre shoot-outs I have ever seen.

The Chelsea star is 5/23.50 to score in 90 minutes against England. Her impact in the last round was spectacular, immediately getting on the ball, driving forward, bringing others into play and looking to make things happen.

Back Sam Kerr to score in 90 minutes @ 5/23.50 Bet now

England's scoring woes shouldn't haunt them

England came into this tournament with significant question marks surrounding their goalscoring prowess as they struggled to create and put away chances

and whilst that issue has been evident at times in this summer's showpiece event, I'm backing them to score one or more goals and have five or more corners at 11/82.32.

Back England to score 1+ goals & have 5+ corners @ 11/82.32 Bet now

With Keira Walsh back near her influential best against Columbia, spraying the ball around and driving England forward, Rachel Daly posing a constant threat down the left and Lauren Hemp coming into this game having had her best match of the tournament last time out, I expect them to create chances aplenty and like the look of Alessia Russo to register two or more shots on target during the match at 6/42.46.