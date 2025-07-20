Women's Euro 2025: England 11/4 to defend title with Italy up next in Tuesday's Semi-Final
We're down to the last four in the Women's Euro 2025 tournament and defending champions are on course to meet world champions Spain in Sunday's final...
England survive penalty shootout to reach semi-finals
Italy up next for Lionesses on Tuesday
England 11/43.75 to retain crown with favs Spain to play Germany
Semi-Final line-up confirmed
England are the 11/43.75 second favourites to win Euro 2025 after the semi-final line-up was completed on Saturday night. The Lionesses will play Italy in the first semi-final on Tuesday night, live on ITV1 with an 8pm kick-off.
The second semi-final will be contested between Germany and the current world champions Spain, live on BBC1 on Wednesday night, also at 8pm.
In the Betfair Sportsbook's Euro 2025 Winner market Spain are the 1/21.50 favourites ahead of England, with Germany at 6/17.00 and Italy the outsiders at 18/119.00.
Repeat of World Cup final looking likely
Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses had to come back from 2-0 down against Sweden on Thursday night before eventually winning a dramatic and error-strewn penalty shootout to reach Tuesday's semi-final.
England can be backed at 40/851.47 to beat Italy in the Match Odds market with the Italians - who beat Norway thanks to a 90th minute winner on Wednesday night - available to back at 5/16.00. The Draw can be backed at 10/34.33.
England v Italy - Tuesday 8pm - Live on ITV1
In the second semi-final Spain are warm favourites at 4/91.44 to beat Germany, who are 5/16.00 to taste victory with the Draw available to back at 18/54.60.
The world number one ranked team and current world champions comfortably beat host nation Switzerland 2-0 on Friday night while Germany came through a penalty shootout against a strong France team on Saturday night despite playing with just 10 women from early in the first half.
Should both England and Spain justify favouritism in their semi-finals then it will set up a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final in which Spain emerged as 1-0 winners.
Confirmed Semi-Finals
- England v Italy - Tuesday 8pm - Live on ITV1
- Germany v Spain - Wednesday 8pm - Live on BBC1
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
