The culmination of the WSL season last week was celebrated by Emma Hayes and her squad as they lifted the league trophy for a third successive season. Man City were also in buoyant mood as they secured third spot and continued their fine form in front of goal.

Reigning FA Cup champions Chelsea come into this one as 19/20 favourites to successfully defend their title in 90 minutes with Man City available at 13/5 to win it for the third time in four years.

Chelsea's flexibility key

At one stage, it looked certain that Arsenal would finish top of the WSL table this season, such was the start both they and Chelsea made to the campaign but guided by someone as ferocious as Hayes, it's perhaps unsurprising that The Blues mounted such a blistering and successful comeback after the winter break.

Tactically astute, Hayes' attention to detail is evident in the way she works both as a manager and when giving her match analysis.

When exposed and overrun against Man United, changing formation at half time and switching to a 3-4-3 showed how versatile this squad is, but nullifying the threat that City pose in the final third at the moment will be yet another tough test.

If you think the London side will fail to keep Man City out but ultimately get the job done in normal time, you can back Chelsea to win and both teams to score at 13/5.

Man City have also turned their season around

This is one of the most highly anticipated Women's FA Cup finals with both sides in scintillating form and over 50,000 tickets sold for the fixture.

Following their 4-0 win over Reading last weekend, Gareth Taylor stated that he hopes his Manchester City side will now start commanding the respect they deserve for how they've performed and how spectacularly they've turned their fortunes around this season.

The word that continued to circulate was 'loyalty'. Loyalty in the system that has been shown by the players and is now paying dividends as they continue to go from strength to strength.

After a tough start to the campaign, 13 straight wins in all competitions and 21 goals in their last four games, have helped them secure qualification for the Champions League for a seventh successive season.

The pressure was on them to do so as any slip up could have allowed Man United to pip them to third place in the league standings. They dealt with the occasion impressively well, the quality of assists and deliveries into the area were of the highest quality against Reading as their link up play continues to impress all over the pitch.

If you think Man City's scoring power will prove too much for Chelsea's defence to handle, you can back them to win and over 2.5 goals at 9/2.

Two sides littered with top quality talent at their disposal

WSL top scorer this season Sam Kerr has found the back of the net 20 times in the league, she's also scored twice in the FA Cup so far this season. The Australian is 10/11 to score anytime on Sunday and also 5/2 to have 3+ shots on target.

Lauren Hemp, who scored her 10th league goal of the campaign against Reading last weekend is 7/2 anytime goalscorer.

Between them, the two sides have scored 31 goals in their last four games of the campaign and if you fancy this one to be a high scoring affair, like I do, you can back over 3.5 goals at 7/4.