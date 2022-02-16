Thursday Arnold Clark Cup Tips: Canada can avoid defeat against England

Goals have been flowing for European giants

The inaugural Arnold Clark Cup kicks off on Thursday with a match between Germany and Spain.

Organised by the FA, the four-team round robin competition will feature some of the world's best teams. Germany are currently ranked third in the FIFA Women's World Rankings, with Spain ninth.

All the action on Thursday will come from Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. It's Germany that go into the game as favourites. They are unbeaten in seven (W6 D1), winning each of their last six games, which have all been World Cup qualifiers. In their last outing back in late November, they won 3-1 in Portugal.

Germany have enjoyed some heavy wins during that sequence, especially at home, where they have beaten Bulgaria 7-0, Serbia 5-1, Israel 7-0 and Turkey 8-0. The Bayern Munich striker Lea Schuller has been in deadly form, scoring eleven goals during the qualifying process.

It's a tally matched by the Spanish forward Amaiur Sarriegi, who now has a total of twelve goals from just seven caps. Spain have also enjoyed some huge wins in qualifying and in their last match in November, they thrashed Scotland 8-0.

In total, Spain have won each of their last 16 games, since losing to the USA back in 2020. With both teams playing so well and scoring regularly, the fans should have plenty to enjoy from this early kick off.

Spain have not conceded in their 14-game winning run, but with Germany's attacking prowess, one has to assume that will end. Both teams to score is 1.9110/11, with over 2.5 goals at 2.111/10. Schuller is the favourite to score at 2.757/4, while Sarriegi is 3.613/5.

England favourites but Canada have the credentials

England will be trying to make home advantage count later on in the evening, when they take on the Olympic champions Canada.

When these sides met in April of last year, with England at home in Stoke, it was Canada that ran out as 2-0 winners. Since then, England have played six World Cup qualifiers and won them all. In their last outing, they ran out as sensational 20-0 winners over Latvia.

Canada were last in action in November, playing two friendly games against Mexico, losing the first 2-1 and then drawing 0-0. Their run to the Olympic final, was a tough one. They met Great Britain in the group stage and drew 1-1, before beating Brazil on penalties, defeating USA 1-0 in the semi-finals and then drawing 1-1 with Sweden in the final, before winning the resulting penalty shootout.

Ranked sixth in the world to England's eighth, it's hard to see why the hosts are such short favourites, even with home advantage. Canada have that recent win on English soil and will want to prove that their Olympic gold was no fluke.

The Canadians are managed by the 35-year old English coach Bev Priestman, who was assistant to the England manager Phil Neville, before being offered the job with Canada in 2020. England have turned to the Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman to replace Neville.

Though England have won all six of their games under Wiegman and scored 53 goals without reply, this is by far the sternest test that they've faced under their new coach. Canada are very big and you can back them to merely avoid defeat in the Double Chance market and still get odds of 2.01/1.

England's Ellen White is the favourite to score at 2.35/4. She's had a remarkable 2021, scoring twelve goals in nine games for England and another six in four games for Team GB.