To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

Dimitar VAR-Batov

Thursday Arnold Clark Cup Tips: Canada can avoid defeat against England

Bev Priestman.
The Canada head coach Bev Priestman is the former assistant manager of England.

The Arnold Clark Cup starts on Thursday and Dan Fitch thinks that the Olympic champions Canada are a big price against the hosts England, as he previews the action...

"Ranked sixth in the world to England’s eighth, it’s hard to see why the hosts are such short favourites, even with home advantage. Canada have that recent win on English soil and will want to prove that their Olympic gold was no fluke."

Back Canada double chance against England at 2.01/1

Goals have been flowing for European giants

Germany 2.01/1 v Spain 3.39/4; The Draw 3.39/4
Thursday 17 February, 14:30
Live on ITV4

The inaugural Arnold Clark Cup kicks off on Thursday with a match between Germany and Spain.

Organised by the FA, the four-team round robin competition will feature some of the world's best teams. Germany are currently ranked third in the FIFA Women's World Rankings, with Spain ninth.

All the action on Thursday will come from Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. It's Germany that go into the game as favourites. They are unbeaten in seven (W6 D1), winning each of their last six games, which have all been World Cup qualifiers. In their last outing back in late November, they won 3-1 in Portugal.

Germany have enjoyed some heavy wins during that sequence, especially at home, where they have beaten Bulgaria 7-0, Serbia 5-1, Israel 7-0 and Turkey 8-0. The Bayern Munich striker Lea Schuller has been in deadly form, scoring eleven goals during the qualifying process.

It's a tally matched by the Spanish forward Amaiur Sarriegi, who now has a total of twelve goals from just seven caps. Spain have also enjoyed some huge wins in qualifying and in their last match in November, they thrashed Scotland 8-0.

In total, Spain have won each of their last 16 games, since losing to the USA back in 2020. With both teams playing so well and scoring regularly, the fans should have plenty to enjoy from this early kick off.

Spain have not conceded in their 14-game winning run, but with Germany's attacking prowess, one has to assume that will end. Both teams to score is 1.9110/11, with over 2.5 goals at 2.111/10. Schuller is the favourite to score at 2.757/4, while Sarriegi is 3.613/5.

England favourites but Canada have the credentials

England 1.738/11 v Canada 4.57/2; The Draw 3.39/4
Thursday 17 February, 19:30
Live on ITV4

England will be trying to make home advantage count later on in the evening, when they take on the Olympic champions Canada.

When these sides met in April of last year, with England at home in Stoke, it was Canada that ran out as 2-0 winners. Since then, England have played six World Cup qualifiers and won them all. In their last outing, they ran out as sensational 20-0 winners over Latvia.

Canada were last in action in November, playing two friendly games against Mexico, losing the first 2-1 and then drawing 0-0. Their run to the Olympic final, was a tough one. They met Great Britain in the group stage and drew 1-1, before beating Brazil on penalties, defeating USA 1-0 in the semi-finals and then drawing 1-1 with Sweden in the final, before winning the resulting penalty shootout.

Ranked sixth in the world to England's eighth, it's hard to see why the hosts are such short favourites, even with home advantage. Canada have that recent win on English soil and will want to prove that their Olympic gold was no fluke.

The Canadians are managed by the 35-year old English coach Bev Priestman, who was assistant to the England manager Phil Neville, before being offered the job with Canada in 2020. England have turned to the Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman to replace Neville.

Though England have won all six of their games under Wiegman and scored 53 goals without reply, this is by far the sternest test that they've faced under their new coach. Canada are very big and you can back them to merely avoid defeat in the Double Chance market and still get odds of 2.01/1.

England's Ellen White is the favourite to score at 2.35/4. She's had a remarkable 2021, scoring twelve goals in nine games for England and another six in four games for Team GB.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back both Germany and Spain to score at 1.9110/11
Back Schuller to score for Germany against Spain at 2.757/4
Back Canada double chance against England at 2.01/1
Back White to score for England against Canada at 2.35/4

Other Competitions Soccer: Germany (W) v Spain (W) (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 February, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Other Competitions Soccer: Germany (W) v Spain (W) (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 February, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Germany (W)
Spain (W)
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Friendly Matches: England (W) v Canada (W) (Double Chance)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 February, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Home or Draw
Draw or Away
Home or Away
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Women's Football