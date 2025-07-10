Football Accumulator Tips: Back Derry, Denmark and Germany in 4/1 Match Odds 90 acca
Andy Robson starts this week's Saturday acca in the Irish Premier League before backing two teams to win their matches at Euro 2025...
-
Back Derry to continue their excellent form
-
Denmark to see off struggling Poles at Euro 2025
-
Germany complete this week's Saturday acca that comes to 4/15.00
Leg 1 - Back Derry to beat Sligo @ 8/131.61
Derry come into this game on the back of a 7-2 win against Waterford Town, a side sitting just one point above Sligo Rovers, so that commanding result will have unnerved John Russell's team just a little. That win for Derry marks their fourth in a row, as they look to close the gap to Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Irish Premier Division - they have two games in hand on the current league leaders.
These sides last met back in April with Derry coming out comfortable 3-0 winners. Derry have won the last two meetings between the sides and have a pretty strong record on the road this term. They've avoided defeat in seven of their 11 games away from home this season, their away games tend to be a little less exciting than their home affairs, but this workmanlike approach on the road is pretty effective.
Sligo have the worst home record in the Irish Premier Division with just three wins from their 12 home games this campaign, they've conceded 17 goals across these games. The away side can register their fifth victory in a row here.
Leg 2 - Back Denmark to beat Poland @ 4/91.44
Denmark are playing for pride here after losing their opening game of the tournament against Sweden, and then falling to 2-1 defeat to Germany.
Denmark were competitive in both games but ultimately were unable to match the quality or the scoring power of Germany and Sweden. That should change here against a Poland side that has conceded five goals across their two group games, without scoring themselves.
Fifteen places separate the sides in the FIFA rankings in favour of Denmark, who have shown more quality than Poland so far, despite a disappointing tournament. Poland have allowed a huge 47 shots on goal across their two matches so far, so Denmark should get plenty of chances to convert here.
Leg 3 - Back Germany to beat Sweden @ 6/52.20
This is a battle for top spot in Group C. Both Germany and Sweden have confirmed their progression to the knockout stages, but either could still top the group and benefit from a potentially easier run to the final. Germany are the stronger side on paper and are amongst the favourites to go all the way.
Germany are on an imperious run of form, including their recent Nations League campaign, they've won each of their last seven matches. They've only conceded three goals across this period too, so they have real momentum which can take them to top spot in this group.
Sweden have been comfortable in the group so far and deserve to go through, but they haven't yet come up against a side with the scoring power and defensive resilience of Germany.
There are plenty more Football Predictions for this weekend's fixtures, plus free-to-use betting tools like my popular football cheat sheets, over on Andy's Bet Club.
Now read Premier League 2025/26: Trophies and Unbeaten Season odds for Liverpool and more
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
