England are the second favourites to win the women's World Cup next year after Sarina Wiegman named her squad for their first two qualifiers.

The team are determined to build on this summer's Euro 2022 triumph when they head to Australia and New Zealand for World Cup 2023.

They are 4.57/2 on the Exchange and only defending champions USA 3.613/5 are a shorter price.

England are set to play USA in a world v European champions showpiece at Wembley in October.

Point in Austria will seal qualification

First up, and of more importance, are their final World Cup qualifiers, away to Austria on Saturday 3 September and against Luxembourg at the Britannia Stadium the following Tuesday.

England are in a strong position and a draw in Austria - who they beat 1-0 in their opening match at the Euros - would seal automatic qualification.

With senior players Ellen White and Jill Scott retiring in recent days, it's a new era for England.

James and Salmon get first call ups

Wiegman has called up Chelsea's Lauren James and Houston Dash striker Ebony Salmon for the first time. Jordan Nobbs, who missed the Euros with a knee injury, has returned to the squad.

Speaking as she announced her squad, Wiegman said England would get back to business after celebrating their historic Euros triumph.

Chloe Kelly, who scored the winner in the final against Germany, and Fran Kirby will miss the matches against Austria and Luxembourg through injury.

England forward Beth Mead (pictured above) is the favourite to win this year's BBC Sports Personality of Year after her starring role for the Lionesses in the summer.