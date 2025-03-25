Wednesday Football Tips: Back Arsenal's Russo & Real Madrid's Weir in 13/1 Bet Builder
Arsenal v Real Madrid
Women's Champions League quarter-final, second leg
Wednesday 26 March, 20:00 kick-off
By a strange twist of fate Arsenal have drawn Real Madrid in both the men's and women's Champions League quarter-finals, with the female Gunners up against it as they trail 2-0 from the first leg.
Due to the lead the Spanish side bring with them to the Emirates Stadium, Real Madrid are 4/71.57 favourites to qualify for the semi-finals while Arsenal are 4/111.36 to win the second leg in 90 minutes.
The hosts face an uphill battle to make the semis for the eighth straight season, but they have won all six of their European home games this season - scoring at least three times in four of those games.
Leg 1: Arsenal to win the second leg
That impressive home record is not the only reason to back the Gunners to win the second leg, as they played well enough in the first leg to come away with far more than a 2-0 defeat.
The shoddy pitch they encountered in Spain won't be a problem on the carpet of the Emirates, and that means Renee Slegers' side can sharpen up in front of goal.
Arsenal edged the possession and generated a much better xG of 1.23 than Real Madrid's 0.71 in the first leg, but hit the target with just one of their 13 attempts on goal.
In front of their home fans Arsenal are more than capable of winning the match - whether it's good enough to get through is another story.
Leg 2: Alessia Russo to score anytime
Alessia Russo has five Champions League goals this season as Arsenal's joint top scorer in the competition, and she's the 10/111.91 favourite in the anytime goalscorer market.
She didn't have much joy in the first leg so Arsenal will work harder to get her the opportunities in front of goal - as the England forward is arguably the best finisher at the club.
So we'll side with her to get Arsenal a goal.
Leg 3: Caroline Weir to score anytime
Now for the big one, as we'll back Caroline Weir to score at 4/15.00.
The Scotland international has three Champions League goals this season and heads to the Emirates in great form after a two-goal salvo off the bench for Real Madrid against Barcelona in their last game.
Weir played for Liverpool and Man City across six seasons so has plenty of experience facing Arsenal so the 29-year-old should have every chance of finding the net here at a big price.
