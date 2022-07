England v Germany

Sunday, 17:00

Live on BBC1

Eight-time European champions Germany take on an England side looking to lift this trophy for the very first time and it's the host nation who come into the game as favourites at 8/11 with Germany available at 1/1.

These sides met at the same stage of the 2009 European Championships and it was the Germans who ran out 6-2 winners in Finland. Germany were again victorious in the tournament that took place four years later but their run of six successive championships came to an end in 2017 as Sarina Wiegman's Netherlands side lifted the trophy.

It's the same woman looking to win the title this time around and when asked what the difference is for England this time around, she simply answered that they haven't had her on their side in previous years.

Problem-solving has been key for England

One of the most impressive things about England throughout this tournament has been their ability to problem solve and make changes both tactically and in terms of personnel in the middle of games, it has paid dividends every time.

After coasting through the group stages of the tournament, questions were most certainly asked of the hosts when they took on Spain in the quarter-finals. Despite going a goal down, they remained unflustered as they found a way to influence the game despite not having the majority of possession or dominating proceedings like they were used to in previous games.

There's a trust and belief in both the manager and the system that allows this to happen. Wiegman's ruthlessness, her player management skills, quest for perfection and meticulous preparation for all eventualities are reflected in what we've seen on the pitch from her players. They don't feel like they can fail because they have a plan for every situation.

Despite many, including myself, thinking Alessia Russo has done enough to warrant a place in the starting XI, she has had to bide her time in order to make an impact in this tournament. She is in mighty fine goalscoring form despite her only appearances coming as a second-half substitute.

Undeterred and unfazed by the lack of action from the start, she has posed a threat and done what has been required of her every time she has been called into action with four goals so far at Euro 2022.

Russo's pace, power, strength and confidence in front of goal have been evident throughout and she is 13/5 to score anytime in the final.

Germany ready to dominate again

They ruled women's football for so many years but coming into this tournament, there were many question marks over this youthful German side.

Efficient, ruthless and incredibly hard to break down, they quickly answered those questions and made everyone sit up and take notice. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side has proven throughout that they are more than ready to dominate major tournaments again.

Germany made it very difficult for France to dominate the game and use their pace in the final third, pressing high up the pitch, looking very well organised as they marked tightly and dealt with pretty much everything the French side threw at them convincingly. While Germany did concede their first goal of the tournament against France (albeit an own goal), they limited Corinne Diacre's side to just two shots on target.

Without Klara Buhl who had earlier in the day tested positive for covid, Germany were patient in their approach and two devastating finishes from their in-form star Alexandra Popp saw them set up a clash with England in the final.

Their European reputation is most certainly returning and this one is incredibly hard to call. It's between two sides with tactically astute managers and plenty of strength in all areas of the pitch.

Both sides potent in front of goal

Germany have never failed to score during a knock-out game at a European Championship and come up against an England side that has already found the back of the net 20 times in this year's competition.

In addition, England have looked solid at the back with Leah Williamson's partnership with Millie Bright thriving and their understanding now that they are playing alongside each other again, back to its best.

Both sides have impressed with their work on and off the ball throughout this tournament and I truly believe Sunday's final could be one of the greatest in history.

With Germany's fine goalscoring record and England's fluidity and versatility in the final third, I'm backing England to win and both teams to score in the final at 4/1.

Popp against Mead for Golden Boot

Interestingly, coming into the final, Popp is favourite to finish this tournament as top scorer at 8/11 with Beth Mead, who currently sits top of the crop, available at 10/11.

Popp's journey to Euro glory has been a rollercoaster. Having missed out in both 2013 and 2017 due to injury, she is making up for lost time this summer.

Against France she equalled the record set by Frenchman Michel Platini as she found the back of the net for a fifth successive game at this year's European Championship. If you think she can add an astonishing sixth in six, she is 2/1 to score anytime on Sunday.

As for Mead, no player in the history of the UEFA Women's European Championship has ever scored more goals than her in a single edition of the event. Infallible in front of goal, the way she broke the deadlock against Sweden was a thing of beauty.

She has treated us to numerous sensational moments throughout this tournament. Her first touch, the way she controls the ball and her ability to bring others into play have been massive strengths this summer and the golden boot is now well within sight for the 27-year-old.

She's the type of player you can't take your eyes off, mesmerising with the ball at her feet and scorer of some of the most delightful goals I have ever witnessed. She excites me and she has lit up this tournament.

Individually, Mead is 11/4 to find the back of the net at Wembley but if you fancy both the Arsenal forward and Popp to score in this one, you can back them in a double at around 11.010/1.