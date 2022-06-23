</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: England Women v Netherlands Women Tips: Hosts face toughest warm up test
Abigail Davies
23 June 2022
3:00 mins read min read href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/friendlies-womens-international/england-w-v-netherlands-w/31503338">England (W) v Netherlands (W)</a><br> <strong>Friday, 20:00<br> Live on ITV 4</strong><p><strong><h2>Context of the game</h2></strong></p><p>With their Euro 2022 squad announced, a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Belgium in the first of their three warm-up games and less than two weeks to go until they open the tournament against Austria, England face the Netherlands at Elland Road as <strong>Sarina Wiegman</strong> continues to ready her squad.</p><p>As hosts, England will head into the major tournament as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/winner-2022/924.295721405">one of the favourites</a> to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.</p><p>Wiegman guided this weekend's opponents to European glory five years ago, beating England along the way, and with the omission of Steph Houghton from the squad, she has shown that there is no room for sentiment or taking unnecessary risks, she is making the tough decisions with success at the forefront of her mind. She is clinical, <strong>she is a winner</strong>.</p><p><strong><h2>Team news</h2></strong></p><p><strong>Ellen White</strong> has tested positive for Covid so will not be part of the match day squad on Friday, she will be monitored regularly and it has been confirmed that no replacement will be called up for the friendly fixture.</p><p>England may be without stalwart defender Houghton this summer but they have been boosted by the return of <strong>Fran Kirby</strong> who had been ruled out of action in April due to fatigue.</p><p><strong>Chloe Kelly</strong> came off the bench to make her first England appearance under Wiegman at Molineux last week and broke the deadlock just after the hour mark. Having suffered an ACL injury in May of last year, the Manchester City star capped off an eye-catching second half performance with her first senior goal in an England shirt and will surely go on to play a key role for her country this summer.</p><p>There is a nice balance of youth and experience in this England squad but even though the side looked comfortable in possession against Belgium, <strong>they certainly lacked a clinical edge in the first half</strong>, something they will need to put right in Leeds.</p><p><strong><h2>Form of coming into this fixture</h2></strong></p><p>The last time these two sides met was at <strong>Euro 2017</strong> when Wiegman's Holland beat England 3-0 at the semi-final stage. The likes of Kirby, Bronze and Stokes were all part of the starting XI under Mark Sampson.</p><p>There's not much separating the two sides in the outright betting market to win Euro 2022 next month as England head into the tournament as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/winner-2022/924.295721405">4/1 second favourites</a>.</p><p>After their victory in 2017, the Dutch went on to back up that triumph with a run to the final of the World Cup in 2019. The reigning champions are third favourites to retain the title in July at 5/1.</p><p><strong>The Netherlands</strong> have lost just one of their last 16 matches, that defeat coming back in February when they lost 3-1 to France. Under Mark Parsons, they are unbeaten on the road.</p><p>In terms of match betting for this one, England are 5/4 to record their thirteenth successive win, with the Dutch available at 9/5 to record a second successive win over England for the first time in their history but the bet that stands out to me is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/friendlies-womens-international/england-w-v-netherlands-w/31503338">a draw and both teams to score at 16/5</a>.</p><p><strong><h2>Miedema the top pick in the goalscorer market</h2></strong></p><p><strong>The Netherlands</strong> have scored an incredible 17 goals in their last two games with Vivianne Miedema netting six times in their World Cup qualifier against Cyprus before taking her tally to 92 goals for her country when she found the back of the net in their victory over South Africa.</p><p>She became the Dutch all time top scorer at the age of 22 and continues to go from strength to strength with 21 goals in her last 13 international games. The Arsenal forward is a shining light in this Netherlands side and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/friendlies-womens-international/england-w-v-netherlands-w/31503338">13/8 to score anytime against England</a>.</p><p><img alt="viv miedema g.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/viv%20miedema%20g.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>England have also been in fine goalscoring form of late, scoring a staggering 53 goals in their last nine international matches. They were all against lesser opposition and this match will undoubtedly be a sterner challenge at both ends of the pitch.</p><p>I expect this to be a close encounter but think there is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/friendlies-womens-international/england-w-v-netherlands-w/31503338">value in backing over 2.5 goals at 19/20</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>ENHANCED PRICES ON ACCAS THROUGHOUT THE DAY, EVERY DAY</h2> <p>Use the token in your betslip to boost Betfairs' already enhanced prices on Accas. Max stake varies. 