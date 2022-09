Draw will be enough

Ukraine v Scotland

Tuesday, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports

Scotland are just one match away from winning UEFA Nations League Group B1 and gaining promotion to the top tier. To achieve that, Steve Clarke's men must get a draw or better in their visit to the Cracovia Stadium in Krakow, Poland.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine means The Blue and Yellow miss out on the home advantage due to them in this fixture. But the players are already well equipped to deal with that.

All the visitors need to seal top spot is a point, but victory for Ukraine would give them the group. This match is finely poised.

Ukraine back in contention

All the talk during the build-up to the final match of Group B1 has focused on Scotland's chances of winning the pool, but Ukraine have it all to play for here. Oleksandr Petrakov's men sit in second place, two points off the pace set by their opponents.

They thrust themselves into contention by ending a two-match winless run with an emphatic 5-0 away win over Armenia on Saturday. A win against the group's bottom club - that has lost each of its last four games at this level - was to be expected.

Ukraine deserves credit for their performance and the character shown by the squad during a period of uncertainty. They hit the front thanks to an early goal from Oleksandr Tymchyk, and the match was over as a contest inside the hour.

Scots on top

It has been a rollercoaster 18 months for Clarke and co, with Scotland qualifying for their first major tournament since the France '98 World Cup by reaching Euro 2020. That was followed by a painful loss to Ukraine at Hampden in a Qatar 2022 qualifier, then a slow start to this campaign.

Scotland turned things around, winning each of their last three. That purple patch began with a 4-1 in Armenia, 3-0 revenge over Ukraine in Glasgow and Saturday's epic 2-1 victory against the Republic of Ireland.

ROI took the lead that night thanks to an opening goal from John Egan, who found space in the box to fire past Craig Gordon. An improved second-half saw Jack Christie bring his team level before a Ryan Christie penalty on 82 minutes stole the show.

With both sides coming into this one in form and the group winners up for grabs, you can back both teams to score on the Betfair Exchange, where you will get your money back if they fail to do so (must be between 1.45 & 2.0).

Back Scotland & Ukraine to score @ 1.45 - 2.0

All to play for

This game is set up perfectly and will be one of the main attractions from the final round of Nations League fixtures. There's all to play for here, with both teams knowing their fate lies in their own hands. Win the match and they'll win the group. It's as simple as that for Petrakov and Clarke.

Ukraine are the favourites following their thumping win over Armenia, but Scotland arrive with their tails up. They have scored nine and conceded two goals in their last three games, with this match coming at the perfect time for both teams.

Ukraine are 2.47/5 favourites for the win, with Scotland trading at 3.3512/5. We're backing a first ever draw between the rivals at 3.412/5.

Back the draw @ 3.4

Prepare for a nervy 90 minutes involving two free-scoring teams with strong defences and so much on the line.

Neither manager will be too quick to go on the offensive, knowing the dangers of being caught on the counter.

Under 2.5 goals at 1.814/5 is worth considering, especially if you're putting together a multiple bet.