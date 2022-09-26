</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Ukraine v Scotland: Back Clarke's men in Nations League group decider
Frank Monkhouse
26 September 2022
03:30 min read "2022-09-26T13:38:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-26T16:47:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steve-Clarke-Scotland-Press-Conference.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " Point would seal Nations League promotion for resurgent Scots Winner-takes-all group decider Frankie Monkhouse aims to extend his winning run Back both teams to score on the Betfair Exchange and get your money back as a free bet if it loses Draw will be enough Ukraine v ScotlandTuesday, 19:45Live on Premier Sports Scotland are just one match away from winning UEFA Nations League Group B1 and gaining promotion to the top tier. To achieve that, Steve Clarke's men must get a draw or better in their visit to the Cracovia Stadium in Krakow, Poland. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine means The Blue and Yellow miss out on the home advantage due to them in this fixture. But the players are already well equipped to deal with that. All the visitors need to seal top spot is a point, but victory for Ukraine would give them the group. This match is finely poised. Ukraine back in contention All the talk during the build-up to the final match of Group B1 has focused on Scotland's chances of winning the pool, but Ukraine have it all to play for here. Oleksandr Petrakov's men sit in second place, two points off the pace set by their opponents. They thrust themselves into contention by ending a two-match winless run with an emphatic 5-0 away win over Armenia on Saturday. A win against the group's bottom club - that has lost each of its last four games at this level - was to be expected. Ukraine deserves credit for their performance and the character shown by the squad during a period of uncertainty. They hit the front thanks to an early goal from Oleksandr Tymchyk, and the match was over as a contest inside the hour. Scots on top It has been a rollercoaster 18 months for Clarke and co, with Scotland qualifying for their first major tournament since the France '98 World Cup by reaching Euro 2020. That was followed by a painful loss to Ukraine at Hampden in a Qatar 2022 qualifier, then a slow start to this campaign. Scotland turned things around, winning each of their last three. That purple patch began with a 4-1 in Armenia, 3-0 revenge over Ukraine in Glasgow and Saturday's epic 2-1 victory against the Republic of Ireland. ROI took the lead that night thanks to an opening goal from John Egan, who found space in the box to fire past Craig Gordon. An improved second-half saw Jack Christie bring his team level before a Ryan Christie penalty on 82 minutes stole the show. With both sides coming into this one in form and the group winners up for grabs, you can back both teams to score on the Betfair Exchange, where you will get your money back if they fail to do so (must be between 1.45 &amp; 2.0). Back Scotland &amp; Ukraine to score @ 1.45 - 2.0 All to play for This game is set up perfectly and will be one of the main attractions from the final round of Nations League fixtures. There's all to play for here, with both teams knowing their fate lies in their own hands. Win the match and they'll win the group. It's as simple as that for Petrakov and Clarke. Ukraine are the favourites following their thumping win over Armenia, but Scotland arrive with their tails up. They have scored nine and conceded two goals in their last three games, with this match coming at the perfect time for both teams. Ukraine are [2.4] favourites for the win, with Scotland trading at [3.35]. We're backing a first ever draw between the rivals at [3.4]. Back the draw @ 3.4 Prepare for a nervy 90 minutes involving two free-scoring teams with strong defences and so much on the line. Neither manager will be too quick to go on the offensive, knowing the dangers of being caught on the counter. Under 2.5 goals at [1.81] is worth considering, especially if you're putting together a multiple bet.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steve-Clarke-Scotland-Press-Conference.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Frank Monkhouse" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steve-Clarke-Scotland-Press-Conference.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steve-Clarke-Scotland-Press-Conference.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steve-Clarke-Scotland-Press-Conference.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steve-Clarke-Scotland-Press-Conference.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Scotland Steve Clarke"> back as a<strong> free bet</strong> if it loses</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><h2>Draw will be enough</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-nations-league/ukraine-v-scotland-betting-31774696">Ukraine v Scotland</a><br>Tuesday, 19:45<br>Live on Premier Sports</p><p>Scotland are just one match away from winning <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/big-winners-on-betfair-punter-turns-25-into-2k-with-great-dane-bet-260922-204.html">UEFA Nations League</a> Group B1 and gaining promotion to the top tier. To achieve that, Steve Clarke's men must get a draw or better in their visit to the Cracovia Stadium in Krakow, Poland.</p><p>The ongoing conflict in Ukraine means <strong>The Blue and Yellow miss out on the home advantage</strong> due to them in this fixture. But the players are already well equipped to deal with that.</p><p>All the visitors need to seal top spot is a <strong>point</strong>, but victory for Ukraine would give them the group. This match is finely poised.</p><h2>Ukraine back in contention</h2><p></p><p>All the talk during the build-up to the final match of Group B1 has focused on Scotland's chances of winning the pool, but Ukraine have it <strong>all to play</strong> for here. Oleksandr Petrakov's men sit in second place, two points off the pace set by their opponents.</p><p>They thrust themselves into contention by ending a two-match winless run with an emphatic <strong>5-0 away win</strong> over Armenia on Saturday. A win against the group's bottom club - that has lost each of its last four games at this level - was to be expected.</p><p>Ukraine deserves credit for their performance and the character shown by the squad during a period of uncertainty. They hit the front thanks to an early goal from <strong>Oleksandr Tymchyk</strong>, and the match was over as a contest inside the hour.</p><h2>Scots on top</h2><p></p><p>It has been a rollercoaster 18 months for Clarke and co, with Scotland qualifying for their first major tournament since the France '98 World Cup by reaching Euro 2020. That was followed by a painful <strong>loss to Ukraine</strong> at Hampden in a Qatar 2022 qualifier, then a slow start to this campaign.</p><p>Scotland turned things around, winning each of their last three. That purple patch began with a 4-1 in Armenia, <strong>3-0 revenge</strong> over Ukraine in Glasgow and Saturday's epic 2-1 victory against the Republic of Ireland.</p><p>ROI took the lead that night thanks to an opening goal from John Egan, who found space in the box to fire past Craig Gordon. An improved second-half saw Jack Christie bring his team level before a <strong>Ryan Christie</strong> penalty on 82 minutes stole the show.</p><p>With both sides coming into this one in form and the group winners up for grabs, you can back both teams to score on the <strong>Betfair Exchange</strong>, where you will get your money back if they fail to do so (must be between 1.45 & 2.0).</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Scotland & Ukraine to score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=nlsexc270922&mi_u=123456&mi_open_id=a918c6ce-908a-4f95-af0a-bf013370b3cb" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.45 - 2.0</a></div><h2>All to play for</h2><p></p><p>This game is set up <strong>perfectly</strong> and will be one of the main attractions from the final round of Nations League fixtures. There's all to play for here, with both teams knowing their fate lies in their own hands. Win the match and they'll win the group. It's as simple as that for Petrakov and Clarke.</p><p>Ukraine are the favourites following their thumping win over Armenia, but Scotland arrive with their tails up. 