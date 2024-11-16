Turkey v Wales: Why Harry Wilson can steer 7/2 Wales to three points

Wales a good price to get the win

Wilson to keep impressing in front of goal

The Bellamy era to keep providing the drama

Having seen the national side limp quite pitifully to a goalless draw with Gibraltar in a friendly before losing 4-0 to Slovakia, Craig Bellamy was instated and given the task of changing the side's fortunes once again.

A man who undeniably gave his all for the dragon on the shirt during his playing days, it felt like a Cinderella fit from the get go.

Two draws and two victories so far in the former Newcastle and Cardiff City man's tenure doesn't quite paint the full picture, it doesn't even tell a quarter of the story.

The football under the 45-year-old has been exhilarating and wonderfully bonkers with fans quickly realising that they needed to buckle up for a wild ride.

Wales were wonderful in the reverse

Dan James is yet to feature for Bellamy's Wales with a hamstring injury ruling the 27-year-old out of the first four matches but with DJ back in contention, Harry Wilson working wonders as a super sub for Fulham and Liam Cullen returning to full fitness, things are about to get even more exciting!

With a slick, fluid, high tempo approach, Wales were the better side when they played Turkey in September and even though they're away from home and the hosts are undeniably better than they produced at the Cardiff City Stadium, I think Wales are great value for the win at 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Wales to beat Turkey SBK 7/2

Wilson will have a huge impact

Wales have been incredibly aggressive in the press and the interchanging from the forward line has caused defences all sorts of problems.

In the reverse fixture, Wales limited their opponents to just five shots with one on target, the issue coming at the other end of the pitch where Wales continuously carved out opportunities but couldn't put the ball in the back of the net.

There have been a few tweaks to the starting XI in recent camps but I firmly expect Harry Wilson to play a significant role

Having scored in Cymru's last three matches, he's also created plenty of goalscoring opportunities for others and I'm backing him to continue that fine form and either score or provide an assist at 13/53.60.