Spain around evens on the Betfair Exchange

Croatia look value for Nations League glory

6/1 6.80 Bet Builder backs Modric's men in lively final

Spain are the favourites on the Betfair Exchange at around evens to win Sunday's Nations League final after defeating Italy 2-1 in the semi-finals.

But Croatia's experienced side will relish their status as underdogs and, at the prices, look like the team to back in Rotterdam.

Luka Modric and co. came through a six-goal semi-final thriller against the Netherlands, with the Croatia captain hitting their fourth goal in a 4-2 win.

Spain are 2.0811/10 to win the final inside 90 minutes, with Croatia 4.03/1 and the draw 3.613/5.

Back goals and glory for Croatia

Now for a Bet Builder on the Sportsbook.

There were eight goals last time these teams met, with Spain winning 5-3 two summers ago at Euro 2020. Prior to that, Croatia beat Spain 3-2 in the 2018 edition of this competition, just two months after the Spanish had one the reverse fixture 6-0.

Does that mean we should be backing goals on Sunday? The market indicates that, perhaps because this is a final, both teams could adopt a more cautious approach and makes over 2.5 goals 23/20, a price we will take.

Both semi-finals featured goals for both teams and we expect more of the same in the final.

This is Croatia's second international final, following the 2018 World Cup, and a prime opportunity for them to claim some silverware.

They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, beating Brazil along the way, and showing that they remain one of the toughest teams in international football.

They face a Spanish side that, despite beating European champions Italy on Thursday, remains a work in progress and are in trouble in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, having lost to Scotland last time out.

Zlatko Dalic's men have what it takes to upset the odds on Sunday.