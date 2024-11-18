Wales v Iceland: Back Craig's Cymru to come out on top
With a goalless draw against Turkey, Wales have maintained their unbeaten start to life under Craig Bellamy but will hope to have more control of their game against Iceland on Tuesday night...
-
Wales defensively sound under Bellamy
-
Expect the home nation to have more control of this contest
-
At 23/103.30, I'm backing Brennan to score
-
It's Safer Gambling Week - explore all the tools available to Betfair customers here
Having faced and dealt with an onslaught from the host nation on Saturday, the Euro 2016 semi-finalists were defensively sound and held on for what could prove to be a valuable point.
With their backs to the wall for large spells of the contest, some admirable work from the backline along with a penalty miss from Kerem Akturkoglu means they are still two points behind Turkey heading into the final round of fixtures.
Expect Wales to ask questions of Iceland's backline
While promotion to the top tier is not impossible, it is now highly unlikely. There was further proof at the RHG Enerturk Enerji Stadyumu that Bellamy has made his side incredibly difficult to beat. Yes, the football is often chaotic and intensely gripping and they clearly miss the awareness and passing abilities of Ethan Ampadu, they are also remarkably resilient and there are so many clear and exciting foundations to build on.
One fine example of the frenetic nature of life under the new boss is the game played against Iceland last month. For the second successive match, Wales took an early lead and had a two goal advantage at the break, they could have ended up losing the contest but managed to come away with a point.
Still so early on in Bellamy's reign, it is important to remember that players are going through the process of adapting to a different playing side but I think they'll see a lot more of the ball at the Cardiff City Stadium, play on the front foot and I back them to win and over 1.5 goals in the match at [EVS].
Brennan brilliance could be the difference
It was a struggle for attacking players to influence the game in Turkey but I expect the likes of Harry Wilson, Dan James and Brennan Johnson to see far more of the ball and have a far greater impact this week.
The latter enjoying a fine upturn in form at club level after a tough start to the Premier League campaign, regularly demonstrating his fine technical capabilities, willingness to run at defenders he is also a lively threat in transitions. I'm backing the Spurs man to find the back of the net in this one at 23/103.30.
Now read more Nations League tips and coverage here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Nations League Tips: Netherlands repeat result available at 21/10
-
Football Betting Tips
Poland v Scotland: Relegation scrap can be a lot of fun
-
Football Betting Tips
Croatia v Portugal Tips: Back defensive duo in 11/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Supercomputer vs Betfair Sportsbook: Back Liverpool/Man City in title forecast at 100/30
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Republic of Ireland Bet Builder Tips: Back 9/2 Sam Szmodics shots angle