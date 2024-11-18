Wales v Iceland: Back Craig's Cymru to come out on top

Wales defensively sound under Bellamy

Expect the home nation to have more control of this contest

At 23/10 3.30 , I'm backing Brennan to score

It's Safer Gambling Week - explore all the tools available to Betfair customers here

Having faced and dealt with an onslaught from the host nation on Saturday, the Euro 2016 semi-finalists were defensively sound and held on for what could prove to be a valuable point.

With their backs to the wall for large spells of the contest, some admirable work from the backline along with a penalty miss from Kerem Akturkoglu means they are still two points behind Turkey heading into the final round of fixtures.

Expect Wales to ask questions of Iceland's backline

While promotion to the top tier is not impossible, it is now highly unlikely. There was further proof at the RHG Enerturk Enerji Stadyumu that Bellamy has made his side incredibly difficult to beat. Yes, the football is often chaotic and intensely gripping and they clearly miss the awareness and passing abilities of Ethan Ampadu, they are also remarkably resilient and there are so many clear and exciting foundations to build on.

One fine example of the frenetic nature of life under the new boss is the game played against Iceland last month. For the second successive match, Wales took an early lead and had a two goal advantage at the break, they could have ended up losing the contest but managed to come away with a point.

Still so early on in Bellamy's reign, it is important to remember that players are going through the process of adapting to a different playing side but I think they'll see a lot more of the ball at the Cardiff City Stadium, play on the front foot and I back them to win and over 1.5 goals in the match at [EVS].

Recommended Bet Back Wales to win and over 1.5 goals SBK EVS

Brennan brilliance could be the difference

It was a struggle for attacking players to influence the game in Turkey but I expect the likes of Harry Wilson, Dan James and Brennan Johnson to see far more of the ball and have a far greater impact this week.

The latter enjoying a fine upturn in form at club level after a tough start to the Premier League campaign, regularly demonstrating his fine technical capabilities, willingness to run at defenders he is also a lively threat in transitions. I'm backing the Spurs man to find the back of the net in this one at 23/103.30.