Bremen have worst home record in the Bundesliga

Gnabry had two shots on target last game

Back 13/2 Bet Builder based on Gnabry shots

Bayern back in charge of title race

This fascinating Bundesliga title race enters the final stretch with Bayern Munich looking to get the first blow in this weekend from their trip to Werder Bremen.

Dortmund slipped up last week so Bayern hold a one-point lead with just four games left, as the bavarians once again have it in their own hands to win yet another title.

You'd think Werder Bremen have already done enough to stay up with seven points between them and the relegation spots, so they should have a nice mix of determination but also some freedom to play.

Working against them is their wretched home form, with the worst home record in the Bundesliga this season seeing them win just five times.

Contrasting that is Bayern's recent wobble has come away from home - losing three of their past five Bundesliga away games, so maybe this title race has one more twist left in it.

Go for Gnabry to hit the target

Bayern have been conceding plenty recently, letting in nine goals in their troubled five-game away run, so we should expect some goals here.

And if it's goals you're after then Bremen are your team as they lead the league with both 21 games seeing both teams score and 21 games with over 2.5 goals in them.

Serge Gnabry had five shots with two on target in his last game - and the last four times he's had a shot on target he's had multiple, so you might as well back him for 2+ shots on target at 10/11.

Back Gnabry 2+ shots on target, De Ligt & Ducksch 1+ shot on target 13/2

With Bremen pretty active going forward, Matthijs de Ligt looks a decent price at Evens for just 1+ foul - he gave away one last game and 42 overall this season.

Bremen forward Marvin Ducksch has been in decent form of late, and at 4/6 for 1+ shot on target he's going into our Bet Builder as his team leader for hitting the target this season.

Ducksch has hit the target 39 times from 87 attempts including in seven of his last nine games, so if anyone will trouble Bayern it's him.