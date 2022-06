Talleres Cordoba v Colon

Wednesday 29 June

23:15 BST kick-off

We've got an all-Argentina affair in the Copa Libertadores as Talleres host Colon in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

These are always big games, but even more so between two teams from the same country, and two sides doing much better in this competition than in the Argentinian league.

Talleres finished second in their Copa Libertadores group and came third in the league last season, but this year sit in 24th after collecting just four points from five games.

Colon, too, are struggling domestically down in 20th after a poor start, yet won their Copa Libertadores group with 10 points from six matches.

Recent form is a worry for both of these, with Talleres losing three of their last five and Colon losing three on the spin in all competitions with just one win in seven.

With this being just the first leg, it's a game that neither side want to lose more than either side being desperate for the victory - which brings the draw very much into play.

Both of these sides drew their recent respective Argentina cup games in 90 minutes, and with tension high and form low, neither of them will be taking unnecessary risks.

That's also the reason why we don't fancy two many goals so under 2.5 goals at 1.594/7 should be on the shortlist for Bet Builder options.

Perhaps the best option is to plump for the low-scoring draw in a tight first leg.

Talleres' last nine matches have all gone under 2.5 goals, while six of Colon's last seven have also finished with less than three goals after 90 minutes.

They've not exactly been involved in expansive goal fests, and that's not going to change in the first leg of a tie of this magnitude.