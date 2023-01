Leverkusen have won four games in a row

Bochum out of the drop zone with three straight wins

Adli has four goals in four & scored winner last year

Back 5/1 Bet Builder for Bayer v Bochum

Xabi Alonso is looking for a fifth win in a row and a boost in Bayer Leverkusen's European push when they host Bochum on Wednesday.

A 3-2 Rhine derby win over Borussia Monchengladbach made it four in a row and still leaves them seven points off the European places but certainly heading in the right direction.

Three wins on the spin have lifted Bochum out of the bottom three, with a 3-1 defeat of fellow strugglers Hertha Berlin in their first game after the break giving them a huge boost.

Being fully prepared for that game could've been key as Bochum played seven friendlies while the Bundesliga shut down for the World Cup and winter break!

It's 4/9 favourites Leverkusen who we've got our eye on though as they could make a serious push in the second-half of the season, and a lot of that could be down to the returning Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz returned against Gladbach after a long spell out with a cruciate ligament injury, and after illness meant he could only come on as a sub, he could well get a start here.

The 19-year-old had seven goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga last year before injury struck and he's sure to have an impact the rest of the way - he's 11/5 to score on his first start back but he's had plenty of football in those friendlies so can hit the ground running.

Also likely to be involved in the goals against Bochum are Moussa Diaby and Amine Adli, who will start up front with Patrik Schick out injured.

Adli scored his first goal of the season last game against Gladbach and scored the only goal of the game in this fixture last season.

The Frenchman found his form in those aforementioned friendly matches and counting those it's now four goals in four for him now and that form leads to Adli being Evens to score here.

With six Bundesliga goals this season as Leverkusen's top scorer, Diaby is also Evens to score anytime and after missing out against Gladbach he'll be keen to find the net again.

Bochum have conceded 22 goals in just eight away games in the league, letting in three or more six times, so there's the potential for Bayer to score a few if they get things right.