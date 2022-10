Only Liverpool have won at Newcastle in last 15 league games

Everton won just two of 22 away games in the league

Back Bruno Guimaraes against deep-lying Toffees

It wasn't so long ago that Everton had an influx of money with new owners and were pegged as top six intruders, now Newcastle seem on an inevitable upward curve.

Whatever you make of the Saudi Arabian takeover, it will mean Newcastle will get involved higher up the table - and this year it looks like they'll already get involved in the scrap for European places.

Eddie Howe's side haven't been thrilling as yet, they're the league's draw specialists with six and they've got the best defensive record so he's doing things the right way building from back to front.

They proved that with a battling draw at Old Trafford after putting five past Brentford, and they're now big favourites at home against a struggling Toffees side coming off two defeats.

The performance at Spurs in particular was disappointing as Frank Lampard's side showed very little ambition, and although they'll try a similarly frustrating game plan they simply have to show more to get anything.

The Magpies have been imperious at home with only Liverpool winning a league games here since last December (P15 W9 D5 L1) while Everton have been woeful on the road winning just two out of 22 and keeping just one clean sheet.

I don't fancy too many goals here and Everton do have enough in the locker to avoid defeat, but in any case Newcastle should have the majority of the ball and have it far enough up the pitch to get a few shots off.

So we'll take a chance on a trio of players to hit the target, starting with the excellent Bruno Guimaraes, who scored twice against Brentford then had a shot on target at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian doesn't shoot too often but has excellent accuracy and with Everton likely sitting deep that brings his long-range shooting into the equation.

The conditions could be right for this OddsBoost on the Sportsbook... Bruno Guimaraes to have 1+ shot on target from outside the box 3.5

I like Kieran Trippier in this game too, again with a deep-lying Everton he should have plenty of the ball, and he's of course on the free-kicks which there could be a few of.

Our trio is completed by Joe Willock, who makes some nice runs and has had plenty of shots this season (18) but the radar's been way off.

He's it the target four times but with an xG of 2.1 he really should be doing better - this could be the game for him, which would cap off our Bet Builder nicely.