Universitario de Deportes v Corinthians

Tuesday 18 July (01:30 Wed, BST)

With Brazilian giants Corinthians taking only a 1-0 lead to Peru for the second leg of this Copa Sudamericana tie, a competitive battle looks in store.

The hosts have scrapped their way to this stage, picking up a whopping 27 cards in their eight ties in this competition - the South American equivalent of the Europa League - so far. Four of those have been red.

Corinthians aren't at that level on the bad discipline front but they still received 15 cards in their six Copa Libertadores matches before dropping into this competition and it's worth noting that Universitario are the most-fouled team in the Copa Sudamericana (as well as the one who have committed the most fouls).

Throw referee Wilmar Roldan into the mix and I'm happy to back over 5.5 cards here.

The Colombian has produced 45 yellows and four reds in his eight continental club matches this season, an average of more than six per game.

With cards looking likely, I'm was also keen to check out the player-card market and there Rodrigo Urena makes appeal.

The defensive midfielder has been carded in 12 of 26 appearances this season and in this competition he's collected four in seven games.

Such stats immediately make odds of 15/8 look good.

He'll be charged with stopping the hosts on the break and his style of play could easily lead to a booking.

The two bookings bets put together form a Bet Builder which pays around 14/53.80.

