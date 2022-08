Patronato v Argentinos Jrs

Tuesday 23 August

23:00 BST kick-off

Argentinos Jrs are looking to make it three wins in a row when they visit Patronato on Tuesday.

It looks a good contest this with just four points between them in the table, and with Patronato one of the better home sides in the league and Argentinos winning just twice away so far.

Patronato are the slight outsiders here at 2.89/5 but that looks a big price as they've won the last two league meetings here and have scored three goals in three of their last five home league games.

All four league meetings at Patronato have seen both teams score, and this season Argentinos Jrs have so far failed to keep an away clean sheet in the league.

That seems like a fair enough bet again given the way the hosts have been banging in goals and the visitors being unable to keep the ball out of their own net on the road.

Only one team has scored more goals than Patronato and while they've also conceded plenty I think they're just being slightly underestimated here.

There's plenty of value in a the 6.05/1 on a Patronato win with both teams to score so for this one it might pay to keep it simple.