Germany v Spain

Tuesday 12 July, 20:00

Live on BBC Two

Two of the big guns clash at Euro 2022 on Tuesday as Germany and Spain collide in Group B after both enjoyed emphatic wins in their tournament openers.

Germany made light work of Denmark 4-0, while Spain had to fight a lot harder to overcome conceding a shock early goal to beat Finland 4-1.

Spain seemed to struggle without injured star player Alexia Putellas, and only made sure of the points with two late goals after huge underdogs Finland missed a few chances to catch them out on the break.

Spain still had 32 shots at goal, with 13 on target though, and with Germany having 17 shots and 10 on target against Denmark - there's plenty of attacking intent on show here.

Given Spain looked a bit open at the back, and Germany have previously been partial to conceding goals, we'll happily take over 2.5 goals here at 1.910/11.

Eight-time European champions Germany like to spread their goals around, and while Lea Schuller, Klara Buhl and Alex Popp are all good options, we're looking at Lina Magull to do the damage here.

The Bayern Munich midfielder opened the scoring against Denmark and in fact has a goal and assist in both of her last two outings for Germany.

Magull is by no means prolific, but has scored 18 times for her country and made eight assists across 48 appearances - with a goal involvement coming every 103 minutes.

She got five goals and three assists in qualifying for Euro 2022 and coming from slightly deeper in midfield could cause Spain all kinds of problems.

At 3.412/5 in the goal or assist market she's well worth adding to our Bet Builder