Halmstad v Trelleborg

Tuesday 28 June, 18:00 kick-off

It's the Swedish second tier for us on Tuesday, or Superettan to give it its official title, as leader Halmstad host Trelleborg.

Halmstad have a two-point lead at the top of the table plus this game in hand to further strengthen their bid for promotion to the top flight.

They're big favourites having lost just once this season (although that defeat did come at home) and with Trelleborg being beaten in six of their last seven head-to-heads.

That one victory was on the road at Halmstad, on their last visit in fact, so the big outsiders here Trelleborg may not be as much of a pushover as we think.

Everything points to a home win though, and despite Halmstad having a stingy defence, Trelleborg away games have been packed with goals of late - 14 of them in fact in the last three games.

Halmstad's defence, which is the best in the league, has seen them concede nine goals in 10 games and three in four at home.

The bookies rather fancy a Halmstad win to nil, but there are reasons why we should look for gals from both sides.

Four of Halmstad's last five have seen both teams score, with Trelleborg going seven of eight on that front, and I think they can do it again despite most likely losing this one.

Those kind of stats mean you'll be sitting pretty comfortably backing a Halmstad home win and both teams to score at 3.259/4.