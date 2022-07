England v Sweden

Tuesday 26 July

20:00 kick-off, Live on BBC

It's just over a year since Gareth Southgate's side reached the final of the Euros, and now the England women's team are just one game away from matching that achievement at Euro 2022.

And Sarina Wiegman's side are well-fancied to do just that after battling victory over Spain set them up with a clash against a Sweden side that underwhelmed against Belgium.

The Swedes dominated the game but could not find a way through, and they'll not only face an England side that's harder to break down, but also one that will fight back and cause them massive problems.

The Lionesses have lost the last two against Sweden but both sides look different now and in Wiegman the hosts have a coach who seems to just know how to get the job done in tournament football.

A big decision she'll have to make is up front, where record scorer Ellen White has started every game but Aleesia Russo has looked magnificent coming off the bench.

Russo got an assist for the dramatic late equaliser against Spain - setting up Man Utd team-mate Ella Toone. We've backed both of them in this column before and see no reason to change.

The clamour will be there for Russo to start, but I'm not overly convinced she will, as Wiegman seems to have her plan and seems happy to stick to it - giving White about an hour before bringing on Russo.

And that can work just fine. Sweden may expect Russo to start, but even if she doesn't they'll be waiting, possibly taking their eyes off White, who is still dangerous if she gets a sniff of a chance.

Russo will then emerge off the bench with a reputation as big as her talent, and there's not a team in the tournament that's managed to find an answer.

I'm nore than happy to back Russo in the score or assist market even if she starts on the bench.

Speaking of White, I'm not sure she'll score but she'll be involved, and a shot on target is the least she should contribute to this team.

The Man City forward has had 11 attempts at goal this tournament, with just four hitting the target so she needs to sharpen up a bit but it's well within her grasp.

Beth Mead has been sensational for England - five goals, three assists, 11 attempts on goal with five on target as she's been involved in almost everything.

She's a nice price for two shots on target, but we'll play safe and add her and White for one each along with Russo for a nice Bet Builder treble that will hopefully come in as England book their place in the final.