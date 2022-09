Patronato v Rosario Central

Tuesday 20 September

22:00 BST kick-off

Patronato will feel very confident about converting as home favourites against Rosario Central - with the visitors winning just once on the road this season.

The hosts have been strong on their home patch too with six wins from 10 and just one defeat, but their form has been inconsistent recently with two 0-0 draws following two wins where they scored three in each.

They won their last home game 1-0 and although Rosario have scored in four of their last five away games, Patronato are tough defensively at home.

Patronato have kept five clean sheets in six at home as their priority remains keeping the ball out of their own net first and foremost.

That's resulted in five of their last seven home games falling under 2.5 goals, and that's the way you'd expect this to go.

Rosario shouldn't get blown away and it should be a tight affair between two teams just four points apart in the table.

Patronato are a decent bet at odds against to get the three points, but we'll throw in the under 2.5 goals as well given recent results at the Estadio Presbitero Bartolome Grella.

That double weighs in at just about 3/1.