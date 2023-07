Luciatti has scored in four of his last 13 games

Tigre need to win to stay in the competition

18/1 anytime scorer bet the way to go

Tigre v Libertad

Thursday 20 July, (Fri 01:00 BST)

There's little for props punters to get their teeth into on Thursday but dig beneath the surface and the Copa Sudamericana provides what looks a good-value play.

Argentine side Tigre trail 2-1 after the first leg of their last-32 tie in what is the equivalent of the Europa League.

They therefore are going to have to find at least one goal from somewhere and with home advantage, they will be aiming to get on the front foot.

The problem is they've struggled for goals and Libertad as Paraguay's top team with a defence to match.

Given their struggles in front of goal - they've netted only 22 times in 25 league games so far this season - set pieces may well prove key to their hopes and that's where Abel Luciatti comes in.

The Tigre centre-back has made a major contribution on that front, coming up with some key goals of late, usually headers from corners.

The 30-year-old's record of four goals in his last 13 games in all competitions is certainly noteworthy and suggests a price of 18/1 about him finding the net in this game is too big.

He's the club's second top scorer this season with only Italian international centre-forward Mateo Retegui having scored more.

Let's split stakes and try a single on the centre-back scoring and also a double - at 29/1 - on him netting in a win for the home side.

Back Luciatti to score and Tigre to win @ around 29/130.00 Bet now

