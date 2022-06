Independiente v Lanus

Thursday 30 June

23:15 BST kick-off

After a Wednesday winner we're sticking with South America but switching to the secondary competition as Chile's Independiente host Argentina's Lanus in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana last-16 tie.

Chilean champions Independiente have dropped down into the secondary competition after failing to get out of their Copa Libertadores group.

Lanus have been in the Copa Sudamericana from the start and finished top of their group, but since then they've won just one of their five games at the start of the Argentinian league to sit 19th.

Lanus aren't great scorers or travelers having won just one in their last 16 away games in all competitions (L8 D7), and with Independiente losing just one in nine we find the hosts as huge favourites here.

They'll want to try and get a decent lead to take to Buenos Aires in the second leg.

Junior Sornoza is not a great scorer domestically but he's been prolific in South American competitions as he scored five in six Copa Libertadores group games.

Jonatan Bauman is their top scorer domestically, but he failed to find the net in the Copa Libertadores so we'll go with the man in form in the big competition.

Sornoza to score in a win for Independiente is the base of our Bet Builder, but we just fancy that Lanus could get a goal here - as they have done in seven of their last eight away games.