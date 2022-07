France v Belgium

Thursday 14 July, 20:00

Live on BBC One

France made an emphatic statement in their Euro 2022 opener with a 5-1 thrashing of Italy, and now will look to continue that form against Belgium.

Belgium drew 1-1 with Iceland and will need a drastic improvement if they're to live with France in the mood they seem to be in this tournament.

The French are unbackable favourites with Belgium as big as 20/1 to win this game, but you can back them along with over 3.5 goals at a half-decent price.

And we should have goals as France were clinical in their opener, but then lost a bit of focus and conceded when the game was already won against Italy.

Something similar could be on the cards here with Belgium usually decent scorers themselves, but also against Iceland could easily have conceded more.

As for the source of all these goals, Grace Geyoro scored a hat-trick against Italy and is a tempting 3.211/5 to score again against Belgium.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto also scored against Italy and has been France's top goalscorer this year with eight goals in 10 games.

Another goal for Katoto in a France win and over 3.5 goals gives us a decent Bet Builder treble to go with.