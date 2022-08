Molde v Kisvarda

Thursday 4 August, 18:00

Live on OneFootball

Norwegians Molde are just 1/3 to win this home leg of their latest Europa Conference League qualifier but we reckon we've found a way of backing them at 21/10.

The Eliteserien leaders are a good side and have carved out a decent record In Europe over the past decade, three times making it to the group stage of the Europa League, most recently in 2020/21 when they reached the last 16.

Their home form has been particularly strong with just one defeat suffered in their last 19 European games - and that to Premier League giants, Arsenal. They've defeated Granada, Sevilla and Zenit St Petersburg during that run.

The current crop isn't bad either. They've won their last six in all competitions, scoring 18 goals in the process, and more can be expected here with Ivory Coast teenager David Datro Fofana leading the line - he's scored nine goals in his last 14 appearances.

In contrast to Molde's European experience, Hungarians Kisvarda have next to none.

Runners-up in their domestic league last season, this is their first European campaign so this will be just their third such game. They beat Kazakhstan's Kairat (1-0 in both legs) in the last round but this looks a significant step up and they come into it having only drawn 2-2 at home to Debrecen in their opening league contest on Saturday.

So, how to get a juicy price out of the hosts?

Well, let's start by backing them to cover a one-goal handicap, something they did with ease in the last round here against Swedish side Elfsborg, a stronger outfit than Kisvarda, winning 4-1.

We'll also back over 2.5 goals which landed in both legs against Elfsborg and has delivered in 70% of Molde's league matches at the Aker Stadion.

Finally, a goal in the first half takes the price north of 2/1.

That also occurred in both legs of the last round, while Molde themselves have scored in the first half of 12 of their last 16 domestic matches.

The three legs in a Bet Builder is the advice for Thursday.

Dundee United v AZ Alkmaar: Read Frank Monkhouse's in-depth preview