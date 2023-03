De Bruyne has hit the target in 8 of last 10

Isak had a shot on target in 12 of 16 for Newcastle

Back 5/1 Bet Builder based on De Bruyne

As is the way for these Euro 2024 qualifiers the top two sides in the group meet first up, with Sweden hosting Belgium in Stockholm.

It's a funny old time for the Red Devils, who have a new coach in Domenico Tedesco taking over from Roberto Martinez with the sense that they're just on the slide.

The golden generation Martinez led to the top of the FIFA rankings but failed to get to a major final with is now getting on in years - and Tedesco has already made a statement by leaving out the experienced Dries Mertens and Axel Witsel for this international break.

Speaking of ageing superstars, there's none older and perhaps none bigger than Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is back in the Sweden squad aged 41 and looking to add to his 62 international goals.

Belgium backed to extend away run

Belgium are still fourth in the world rankings and are 11/10 favourites to win here and make it an eighth straight away win in Euro qualifying games.

The 23rd-ranked Swedes are no mugs at home though and have lost just one of 22 home Euro qualifiers - winning 16 and drawing five.

I quite fancy the 12/5 draw here in the match result but not with as much confidence as with the chance of seeing a few goals - looking down the list of attacking talent on show.

Ibrahimovic has scored in eight of his last nine Euro qualifiers and Romelu Lukaku has scored in his last five games in this competition.

Back De Bruyne, Isak & Kulusevski 1+ shot on target in Sweden v Belgium & De Bruyne 1+ foul @ 5/1

Alexsander Isak has been in good form for Newcastle, Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski has looked dangerous for Spurs and Kevin De Bruyne always looks like Kevin De Bruyne so should have plenty of say - while Leandro Trossard has hit the ground running at Arsenal.

So it's a case of picking the best stats bets out for Friday's Bet Builder - and with shots on target in eight of his last 10, De Bruyne is a must but he's also not scared of giving a foul away so we'll take him for a shot on target and foul as around a 5/4 double.

Kulsevski has hit the target in five of six, so at 5/6 he's going into our Bet Builder as well.

And we'll finish it off with Isak, who has hit the target in 12 of his last 16 for Newcastle and can take that form into his national side as he plays knowing Zlatan is lurking on the bench to replace him at any time.