New York Red Bulls v New York City

It's New York v New York on Sunday night as the Red Bulls host City in the battle of the Big Apple.

It's a big enough game to grab our attention and see what we can dig out for Sunday's best bet - in what should be an entertaining clash.

The Red Bulls won the last meeting 3-0 in the US Open Cup last month to make it three wins on the spin against their local rivals.

City may be MLS champions, but they've won just one of the last five meetings with the New Jersey-based Red Bulls - and there's a tasty rivalry building up despite the new kids on the block only being set-up by Manchester City's parent group nine years ago.

There's been red cards in two of the last four games, so wehn it gets out of control it really gets out of control - with three red cards alone in the last meeting.

It's a tough one to call. The hosts have won five on the spin at the Red Bull Arena, and while City's form hit the floor when head coach Ronny Deila left - they've won their last two after going five without a win.

The Red Bulls having had a week to prepare while City went to Dallas in midweek could be a deciding factor, but I'll swerve the match result and instead base tonight's Bet Builder on their being over 2.5 goals.

That bet has hit in five of the last six home games for the Red Bulls and five of City's last six overall.

And if NYC are to score for just the second time in five trips to New Jersey, it'll be Valentin Castellanos who finds the net.

The Argentinian striker missed the trip to Dallas through suspension but returns hurngy to add to his league-leading 12 goals this season.

He's got 21 goals in his last 22 MLS games, which is why it looks likely he'll leave and head to Europe during the summer window - but for now, the man known as 'Taty' is a tasty 2.68/5 anytime scorer.