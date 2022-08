Hibs v Hearts

Sunday 7 August, 12:00

Live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

The Edinburgh derby may not have the reputation of some others in terms of fire and thunder but it still tends to produce plenty of cards.

The last seven editions have seen tallies of 9-4-6-2-6-5-5 and in what is Hibs' first home league game of the season, it's not hard to see more being doled out here.

The referee is certainly a good one.

John Beaton has taken charge of this derby on three previous occasions and in two of those his card count has hit double figures.

His average last season was virtually four per game, while he kicked off the new campaign by showing eight in Livingston v Rangers last weekend.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the layers are clued up to the potential for cards with over 5.5 just 11/10.

However, in the 'player shown a card' market there's a man who stands out at a good price and that's Michael Smith.

The Northern Ireland international has started 12 Edinburgh derbies in his career and has been carded in six of them; in short, he gets up for this fixture.

In addition, Hearts' regular right-back played out of position in central midfield last week in the win over Ross County and he's expected to keep his spot there for this contest.

A player not used to contesting the middle of pitch in a full-blooded derby looks a recipe for trouble. Throw in his record in the fixture, not to mention, the ref and 4/1 about Smith being carded looks great value.

That's worthy of a single on its own but to complete a Bet Builder, which what this column is all about, we'll add Hibs new boy Nohan Kenneh for 1+ shot.

More known for the defensive side of the game, the midfielder does like to let fly from long range and he managed two such efforts in last week's win at St Johnstone.

The former Leeds youngster will be making his home debut here and will be keen to impress. It's not difficult to envisage him getting caught up in the Easter Road atmosphere and having a dig from distance at some stage.

The double pays 7/1.

Sunday Cheat Sheet: All our best bets in one place!