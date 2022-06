Stromsgodset v Lillestrom

Sunday 26 June, 17:00

Norway's Eliteserien is one of the highest-scoring leagues in Europe and there looks to be some decent value surrounding goals in this contest.

There have been plenty of scored in the games featuring these two sides so far this season.

The hosts have seen 37 in just 11 games with Lillestrom's equivalent figure being a none-too-shabby 32.

With Stromsgodset having the third-worst defence in terms of goals conceded and current leaders Lillestrom joint top for goals scored, the away win seems most likely.

Yet the home side, who sit fifth in the table, have been strong at the Marienlyst Stadion - they've recently beaten top-four sides Viking and Rosenborg at this venue, scoring three times on both occasions.

Over 3.5 goals in this one looks very tempting at a tasty 15/8.

That's landed in four of Stromsgodset's five home games and three of Lillestrom's five away.

Take a look at the head-to-head and it's also occurred in the last three meetings, and four of the last six. Those six have all seen both teams score.

I'm going to add Stromgodset's Johan Hove to score to the over 3.5 goals bet to produce an 11/2 shot.

Hove is one of the rising stars of Norwegian football and the under-21 international has been in fine form, scoring in five of his last seven games, including the last three home matches. He's 11/4 to find the net here.

The 21-year-old loves to push forward from midfield and is the sort of player making runs which could trouble what has admittedly been a tight defence.

He and centre forward Lars-Jorgen Salvesen have been far and away the biggest goal threats for their side and so this double looks worth chancing as a Bet Builder.