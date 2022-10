Only Bayern can better Napoli's 202 shots this season

Napoli are unbeaten this season & have won their last 10 games

Roma have won four of their last five games

We've got a fantastic Sunday night showdown in Serie A as unbeaten league leaders Napoli visit a surging Roma side in the 155th Derby del Sole.

Napoli have been simply sensational this season, unbeaten in all 14 games they've played in all competitions with just two draws in August spoiling their 100 percent record.

It's been 10 wins in a row since then across Serie A and the Champions League, with both teams scoring in eight of those and nine games seeing over 2.5 goals.

There are two real characters in the dugouts as Luciano Spalletti returns to Stadio Olimpico, where he has twice been Roma manager in the past, to face Jose Mourinho.

Roma are starting to get their act together domestically, despite some sketchy results in the Europa League, with four Serie A wins in five, including against Inter, moving them into the Champions League spots.

Roma have a decent home record but Napoli are slight favourites and have the edge on the recent head-to-heads - they're unbeaten in five overall and have won four of the last six meetings in Rome.

Paulo Dybala being out means that Chris Smalling is actually Roma's top scorer this season, so the hosts are unlikely to be able to go toe-to-toe with the league's top scorers - this will have to be a Mourinho masterclass to get a positive result.

15 different players have scored for Napoli, and importantly they have an almost identical record in home and away games this season - even scoring one more goal on their travels.

I think Napoli's pure scoring power wins the day here, so it's an away win and over 2.5 goals for us as the basis for Sunday's Bet Builder.

Picking out Napoli's scorers is tough, but we'll have to take a look at the shots markets as only Bayern can better Napoli's 202 shots this season in Europe's top five leagues.

Victor Osimhen has looked great since his return from injury, scoring in his last two, while Hirving Lozano has bagged in his last three despite only starting one of them.

They're obviously tough runs to continue considering Roma will have their eyes on them, but they're record for hitting the target means we can side with them in the shots market.

Osimhen has hit the target in three of his last four games - he actually had three shots on target in just 45 minutes last time out.

Lozano has had two shots on target in his last three games running and the Mexican's all-action style makes him the perfect man to break through the Roma rearguard.

We'll include both to get a juicy return to end the week.