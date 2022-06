Atlanta Utd v Inter Miami

Sunday 19 June, 20:00 kick-off

Watch on Betfair Live Video

There are just a few signs Phil Neville is turning things around at Inter Miami, as they visit Atlanta United on Sunday night.

Neville had a torrid start to the season, but back-to-back home wins before the international break stretched their unbeaten run to four.

Now they have to start turning their road form around after just one win so far, and although they're big underdogs as Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta could be there for the taking.

United recently lost their 13-game unbeaten home record and have just one win in five MLS games on their own patch (D3 L1).

The trouble is Inter have been woeful on their travels, having failed to socre in their last three outings, but Atlanta can help them out here as they've conceded in the first 30 minutes in five of their last six MLS games.

So, if nothing more it means Miami could play their part in landing both teams to score at 1.758/11.

Atlenta have plenty of players out, but the one returning could be key as striker Josef Martinez returned from injury just before the international break.

He scored in a friendly and more importantly got 90 minutes under his belt this week and back in the line-up he can get back in the goals at 1.910/11.

Neville's side did win the reverse fixture in Miami two months ago, when they had four players booked, and they'll have to show fight again if they are to frustrate Atlanta in their own building.

That means bookings are possible, and a prime candidate is Jamaican defender Damion Lowe - especially with Martinez back in the Atlanta side to try and shackle.

Lowe has already picked up five yellows and a red this season, and just for good measure was booked playing for Jamaica against mexico this week.

The 3.185/40 on Lowe being booked here is well worth taking.