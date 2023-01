Bellingham had a goal & assist in his last Dortmund game

Wirtz has scored in both previous home games v Dortmund

Back 6/1 Bet Builder on both youngsters having their say

We end the week with what looks an exciting Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund that just looks like one of those games that's full of goals.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen made it five wins on the spin on Wednesday as they look to make a second-half charge for European places this season.

Dortmund are again playing the role of main chasers for usual champions Bayern Munich, with RB Leipzig also trying to challenge this season - and have had an eventful couple of games back from the World Cup break.

Edein Terzic's side needed a stoppage time winner to beat Mainz after also scoring a 78th-minute goal to clinch a 4-3 thriller against Augsburg - with Gio Reyna coming off the bench in both games to bag the winners.

Alonso has been tightening up at the back at Leverkusen with four clean sheets from their last five league games at the BayArena, but chances are they won't be able to keep out this Dortmund attack.

Nine of the last 12 head-to-heads has seen the winner score three or more, and there's just too much attacking talent on show to expect much less.

It's a close call in terms of the result, but with the players involved we should be able to dig out a decent multiple for Sunday's Bet Builder.

And the only place to start is with Jude Bellingham who seems to be at the heart if everything Dortmund do - grabbing a goal and an assist against Augsburg before being suspended against Mainz.

He returns here fresh and will likely have an impact in the game - so we'll take the 2/1 on him to score or assist.

Leverkusen's own wonderkid Florian Wirtz started a game for the first time since March last year against Bochum on Wednesday and promptly bagged an assist to mark his return from long-term injury.

Wirtz has scored in both of his home games against Dortmund and his three overall goals against them is more than he's scored against any other opponents bar Stuttgart (also three).

Wirtz is 3/1 to extend his scoring run against Dortmund or 11/10 for those wanting to play it a bit safer and also back him in the goal or assist market.