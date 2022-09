Denmark v France

Sunday 25 September

19:45 BST kick-off

France finally got their first win of the group against Austria on Thursday but it's Denmark who still stand a chance of topping the standings.

The Danes suffered a 2-1 loss in Croatia, their second defeat against the new group leaders who have now taken control of this section.

Denmark won 2-1 in Paris in June as Didier Deschamps' side went through a tough patch at the end of the season, but the win over Austria, when they prevented the visitors from getting a shot on target, looked like they were on the way back.

France could still suffer relegation from this group, which would be an awful way to sign off ahead of their World Cup defence in Qatar, so Deschamps will be going all-out to win.

And with Denmark just a point behind leaders Croatia - this should be a proper game rather than just a final World Cup warm-up.

That means Kylian Mbappe being joined up front again by Olivier Giroud, who set-up an Mbappe goal and scored one himself in an excellent display against Austria.

The AC Milan striker has now scored 49 goals for France and is a good bet to break Thierry Henry's national record of 51 as he's surely now on the plane to the World Cup - only the presence of Karim Benzema has prevented him from breaking it already.

Giroud is 2/1 to net his 50th France goal in Copenhagen - where he scored twice on France's next visit. He's also 6/5 to score or assist.

The bookies don't fancy too many goals, with over 2.5 the outsider of the two at 6/5, but the fact both side needs to win could see the overs come in.

Denmark haven't drawn a Nations League game in their last nine and France will be desperate not to suffer relegation - so I like the both teams to score no draw bet here at 2/1.

That bet can't be used in a Bet Builder though, so we'll take the both teams to score and over 2.5 goals to go along with a Giroud strike to finish the week off in style.