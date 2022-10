Barcelona are back in La Liga action and looking for yet another victory to bounce back from another Champions League defeat in the week as they face Celta Vigo.

They've lost to Bayern and Inter away in their last two games in Europe, but they've been imperious domestically and remain unbeaten after seven games.

Xavi's side are still a work in progress, but you have to credit the way he's got them playing defensively, as they've only conceded one solitary goal in the league.

There one draw came at the Nou Camp in an opening 0-0, but they won the other two games 4-0 and 3-0 and Celta don't look the team to stop them here.

Celta are 11th but heavy defeats against Atletico, Real Madrid and Valencia show that they basically fold when coming up against the bigger teams.

Let's take a Barca win as a given, you can almost throw in a Robert Lewandowski goal with that too - as he's scored in six of Barca's seven league games so far for a total of nine.

He's obviously a short enough price to score one, but at 21/10 he's worth backing to score twice - as he's managed that in three of his six scoring outings in La Liga.

To a Lewandowski base we're adding an assist from Ousmane Dembele, who has gone off the boil recently but having been challenged by Xavi ahead of this game he's sure to respond.

The Frenchman was laying on goals for fun last season, and does have four assists this season but none in his last five outings.

That Xavi talking to should make Dembele a few extra percent here, and he has got two home assists against Celta so is well capable of laying on a goal here to deliver a nicely priced double.